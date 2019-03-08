How the Prince’s Trust helps change young lives in Norfolk

Team 165 at their presentation night at King's Lynn North Fire Station Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Young people told how their lives had been changed by going on a Princes Trust course at a special presentation evening.

The Prince's Trust team at MIND's allotment in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop The Prince's Trust team at MIND's allotment in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The event at King’s Lynn North Fire Station marked the end of the intensive 12-week programme for the latest 11 to complete it.

Based at the station and led by firefighters Neil Dack and Ryan Harmer, it included a residential week, community project, work placement and team building exercises.

The station is one of three in the county which hosts courses for the trust. Station manager Terry Pinto said: “I’m so privileged. I have worked at King’s Lynn for a number of years and have seen the positive influence the Prince’s Trust has had.”

All 11 of Team 165 - the 165th to complete the programme in Lynn - ended with either a job offer, apprenticeship or work placement. Each spoke in turn about how the trust had helped them.

The Prince's Trust team raising funds to improve King's Lynn Mind's allotment Picture: Chris Bishop The Prince's Trust team raising funds to improve King's Lynn Mind's allotment Picture: Chris Bishop

Jack said the course had helped him to come out of his shell.

“My confidence is so much higher than it was when I started,” he said.

Oliver said: “This course has really helped me get into a routine and motivate me to find work.”

Harriett said: “I can say that I’m proud of everything I’ve done from the residential to the community project. My favourite moment was abseiling off a bridge.” Paulina said: “Being able to give something back to the community made me really proud of myself.”

Students went abseiling, skiing, swamp crossing and snowball fighting during a week’s residential placement in Derbyshire in February.

Afterwards, they raised £800 with a collection at Tesco, to fund improvements to allotments run by King’s Lynn Mind. While fences went up straight, their bedding plants were eaten overnight by muntjac.

Students went on work placements at employers including the fire service, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Mr Bees Nursery, Duke’s Head Hotel and National Trust property Peckover House.

Prince’s Trust executive Katy Day told them: “It’s amazing to hear your experiences, how much you’ve learned, how much you’ve done over the last 12 weeks.”

Team 165 were Paulina, Harriett, Oliver, Josh, Tyree, Reece, Jack, Caitlin, Mace, Bobbey and Alex.