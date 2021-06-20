News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Prince William, George and Charlotte start races at Sandringham

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:14 PM June 20, 2021    Updated: 4:07 PM June 20, 2021
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte counted down the start o

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte performed the countdown to start the racing at Run Sandringham today - Credit: Ian Burt

Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte did the honours as hundreds set off for a run around Sandringham.

The prince and his two children counted down from 10 to start three races in the first-ever Run Sandringham event.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive to officially sta

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive to officially start the half marathon on the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Ian Burt

William, George and Charlotte arrived just before the half marathon got under way. They walked to the stage holding hands, before sending runners on their way.

They Royals' arrival was a secret known only to race organisers beforehand.  The trio are believed to be staying at nearby Anmer Hall.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte counted down to the star

The Royal trio waved at runners and shouted encouragement as they set off from the starting line - Credit: Ian Burt

Surprised participants took selfies of William, George and Charlotte, who waved, clapped and shouted encouragement as runners set off from the starting line on three different routes through the pine woods and the lanes.

You may also want to watch:

Prince William was dressed casually, in an open-necked shirt and jeans, while both George, aged seven and six-year-old Charlotte wore shorts.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte counted down the start o

Prince William encourages the runners on at Run Sandringham - Credit: Ian Burt

Neither the Duchess of Cambridge or Prince Louis, aged three were seen at the event, which was taking part for the first time on the Queen's Norfolk estate.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout
  2. 2 Warning over 'Amazon' cold call recordings scam in Norfolk
  3. 3 Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history
  1. 4 Pub has to close indefinitely as town cleans up after floods
  2. 5 Two Norfolk restaurants in top five 'secret' places to eat on English coast
  3. 6 You can run, Mr Hancock, but you can't hide
  4. 7 Farke on his contract situation at City
  5. 8 'Max Factor lady' - Tributes to adored gran who died in M11 layby
  6. 9 'Oh no, not another one' - lake drowning triggers soul-searching over safety
  7. 10 'We loved our East Anglian holiday so much - we bought the company'

Runners could choose between a half marathon, 5k or community mile, with many raising funds for charity including King's Lynn-based Scotty's Little Soldiers, which support the children of fallen servicemen and women.

The start of the half marathon. Picture: Ian Burt

The start of the half marathon at Run Sandringham - Credit: Ian Burt

Event organisers said it was "a major new event in the East Anglian running calendar", which would "attract a large field of runners of all abilities to the Winter Residence of Her Majesty the Queen, to run around the Sandringham Estate and surrounding roads and trails, while raising thousands of pounds for good causes".

They added: "With a start and finish within the Sandringham Estate, including passing directly in-front of Sandringham House, the event boasts a scenic route with stunning views of the Norfolk countryside."

The start of the half marathon. Picture: Ian Burt

Hundreds took part in Run Sandringham, where Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte counted them down to start - Credit: Ian Burt

Their website said tributes to the "huge army of volunteers"who would make the event possible.

It went on: "Volunteering is extremely rewarding and you don’t need any previous experience to take part."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte counted down the start o

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who clearly enjoyed joining the volunteers helping out at Run Sandringham - Credit: Ian Burt

  





Royal Family
King's Cross News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Blakeney has been named one of the most beautiful villages in England by the Telegraph.

Two Norfolk villages named among most beautiful to visit in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Aerial photo of flooding in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live | Gallery

Roads flooded on east coast after heavy rain

Daniel Moxon and James Weeds

Logo Icon
Several cat food products have been recalled over links to a potentially fatal disease.

Norfolk Live

Cat food brands recalled over link to fatal disease

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Gary Parker is set to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 3.

Man put hidden camera in bedroom to spy on wife

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus