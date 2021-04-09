'Norfolk was a special place to him' - MPs' tributes to Prince Philip

Published: 3:07 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 3:08 PM April 9, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh in Rotorua, New Zealand, during her Silver Jubilee tour. - Credit: PA

MPs and civic leaders across Norfolk have paid tributes to Prince Philip, who has died aged 99. The news was confirmed by Buckingham Palace, who said the Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully on Friday morning. Norwich City Hall is flying its flag at half-mast - Credit: Archant/Clarissa Place "This is very sad news and today we remember Prince Philip's incredibly rich life and his immense service to our country," North West Norfolk MP, James Wild, said. "Norfolk, Sandringham and particularly Wood Farm, was a special place for him and my deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family." North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said: "I met Prince Philip c1998 having taken part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme - which has changed countless thousands of young people's lives for the better. "It was a moment that I will remember forever. You may also want to watch: "His service and dedication to this country has been immense and will never be forgotten. "My condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal family during this sad time."

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew added: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been a steadfast constant throughout our lives. A bastion of no-nonsense in a world of fashions, he supported our Queen with love for more than 70 years.

"Personally I loved his magnificent disregard for the opinions of others, secure in the knowledge of his own service and dedication.

"We will miss him enormously, and I join with the nation in offering my deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen."

The Duke of Edinburgh visited Bacton gas installations in June 1969. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor described him as a "reassuring, constant presence in our lives" and a devoted consort to Her Majesty the Queen.

Adding: “This is a time to mourn but also a time to remember and be grateful for his outstanding public service and dedication to our nation.”

Michael Jeal, the mayor of Great Yarmouth, expressed condolences on behalf of the whole borough.

He said: “As the Queen’s consort, Prince Philip gave decades of loyal public service to the peoples of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, for which he is rightly respected. While his passing is a huge loss to the nation, his deeds and example live on.

“We know he so loved Norfolk – and Norfolk loved and respected him in return.

"His visit with HM The Queen to Great Yarmouth in 1985 was a great honour and is fondly remembered by local residents, along with his visit in 2002 to open the former Nelson Museum.”

Prince Philip. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Norfolk’s Chief Constable Simon Bailey said: "The death of The Duke of Edinburgh is of great sadness to all of the country.

"He has demonstrated unwavering support to Her Majesty The Queen.

"We hold great admiration for His Royal Highnesses’ contribution to the lives of young people through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award along with his support of hundreds of organisations.

"With Sandringham being a much-loved country retreat for the Royal Family, our county has a close bond with royal tradition. Today, we join with people around the world mourning his loss.”