‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

PUBLISHED: 09:02 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 15 February 2019

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

A Norfolk woman who suffered a broken wrist in a crash involving Prince Philip has criticised the decision to take no further action against the royal.

Emma Fairweather 46, was a passenger in the Kia that collided with the Duke’s Land Rover four weeks ago and told The Mirror that she wasn’t surprised he avoided prosecution.

On Thursday, police confirmed no action would be taken over the crash.

Speaking to the Mirror, Ms Fairweather said: “I don’t know if everyone would have been treated that way, It’s not a shock, really.

“I think he surrendered his licence last weekend to avoid prosecution. He will have been heavily advised. The whole thing feels managed and controlled.”

The 97-year-old Royal walked away from the accident on January 17 uninjured. The female driver of the Kia, Ellie Townsend, 28 suffered cuts to her knee and her nine-month-old son was unharmed.

