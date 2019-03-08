New tattoo studio to open in city entertainment area
PUBLISHED: 09:14 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 18 March 2019
A tattoo artist has been given the all clear to open a new studio in the heart of Norwich’s late night entertainment area.
William Sparling, whose business is Crow Temple Tattoo Ltd, has been given permission to use the first and second floors of a building on Prince of Wales Road as a tattoo parlour.
Most recently used as offices by the charity Just4Children, the site at 85 Prince of Wales Road sits between Master Chef take-away and Mallie News newsagent, close to the junction with Eastbourne Place.
The ground floor of the building is used as a male hair salon.
Mr Sparling’s application did not specify the opening hours of the business or whether he intends on employing additional staff or running the studio as a one-man operation.
No objections to the plans were submitted to Norwich City Council over the proposals and thus officers were able to approve it without the need for committee.