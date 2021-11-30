Prince Charles helps plant avenue of Norfolk trees in honour of his father
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Prince Charles has helped plant an avenue of trees on the Sandringham estate to commemorate his father, the Duke of Edinburgh.
In total, 60 lime trees are being planted to line The Avenue, which leads from the Norwich Gates towards Dersingham.
The trees are a gift from trustees and vice-presidents of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), and honour Prince Philip's half-century involvement with the trust.
Prince Charles joined GWCT chairman Sir Jim Paice and chief executive Teresa Dent in planting the first of the wildlife-friendly trees.
Throughout his 57-year involvement with the GWCT, the Duke took an active interest in the trust’s conservation work.
He made several visits to the GWCT’s demonstration farms, both the Allerton Project at Loddington in Leicestershire, and Auchnerran in Aberdeenshire, as well as their Hampshire headquarters.
The trust researches and develops game and wildlife management techniques, using its research to provide training and advice on how best to improve the biodiversity of the countryside.
Prince Philip's own conservation initiatives included planting trees and hedgerows and improving habitats for ground nesting birds on the Queen's Norfolk estate, which he managed from 1952 until 2017, when Prince Charles took over.
New wetland areas were also created, while sympathetic farming practices now encourage many different species of wildlife. Food waste, glass, metals, plastic, cardboard and paper are all recycled.
The Duke had a 57-year association with the GWCT, first as president from 1965 - 1973, then as patron from 1973 until his death in March of this year.
“GWCT trustees and vice-presidents chose to gift a new avenue of trees at Sandringham as a fitting tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh’s remarkable contribution to the trust and to conservation as a whole,” said Sir Jim.
"The conservation movement and the GWCT in particular may have lost an extraordinary champion, but we are delighted to help assure his legacy at Sandringham today.”
Prince Charles attended the tree-planting shortly before flying out to attend events in Barbados, as the former colony became the world's newest republic, officially removing the Queen as its head of state.