Boris Johnson will resign as prime minister today

Boris Johnson after becoming prime minister on July 24, 2019. In his speech on the steps of 10 Downing Street that day, he pledged to fix the social care crisis - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has announced that he will step down as prime minister.

PA have reported that the prime minister has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today.”

It follows yet another brutal period for Mr Johnson, who has come under intense criticism for a series of scandals.

This includes, most recently, his handling of claims of inappropriate behaviour levelled at former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Conservative heavyweights Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit on Tuesday evening within minutes of Mr Johnson apologising for appointing Mr Pincher to the senior role in a co-ordinated plot to oust the PM.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, newly appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and education secretary Michelle Donelan quit their roles less than 48 hours after being appointed.

This proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Mr Johnson, with the BBC reporting this morning that he intended to resign.

The former journalist became prime minister in July 2019.

Before this, he served as the second elected mayor of London from 2008 to 2016 and as secretary of state for foreign affairs from 2016 to 2018, under then prime minister Theresa May.

