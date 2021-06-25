'We won't be defeated' - Pub's vow after 'bigots' tear down Pride flag
A pub landlord has said his team “will not be beaten” after their pride flag was torn down by “bigots” for the second time since 2019.
Kevin Tweedy, owner of the Artichoke pub, in Magdalen Road, Norwich, said he was disappointed to discover their pride flag had been torn down on Thursday, June 24.
It is believed to have happened between 8pm and 9pm.
But Mr Tweedy said it won’t stop the pub supporting the LGBTQ+ community and they plan to put up a new flag even higher, so no one can reach it.
He said: “I went out about 7pm and I got a message at about 9pm to say it had been pulled down.
“It was on a metal pole. They got hold of it and where we had fixed it quite securely, they pulled the whole thing down.
“We feel disappointed that there are people like that in Norwich, we are quite a tolerant city, and that they would have the cheek to do it right outside of our pub.
“It makes us determined to put it back. We won’t be defeated by people who are bigoted like that.
“They won’t win.”
Mr Tweedy said this is not the first time this has happened.
In 2019 the pub's pride flag was pulled down but, determined to show their support, the pub put it back up and kept it there for a whole year.
Mr Tweedy added: “When it happened last year, we just thought we are not putting up with this. We put it up again straight away and we put it higher.
"But this year it obviously wasn’t high enough."
But today [Friday, June 25] a new rainbow flag could be seen flying proudly
Harley Wright is manager at the pub and said the flag is here to stay no matter how many times it is ripped down.
"We were incredibly saddened, angry and disappointed with this act of vandalism and homophobia.
"Here at the Artichoke we are creating a space for all our staff and customers to feel safe, comfortable and respected."
Mr Tweedy added: “Generally, the pride movement is well supported in Norwich.
“There is room in the world for everyone.”