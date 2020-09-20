Search

Advanced search

Anger as pregnant dog found dumped in box loses puppies and dies

PUBLISHED: 13:29 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 20 September 2020

A pregnant cocker spaniel was found abandoned in a box and later died at Terrington Veterinary Centre from sepsis. This photo is a stock image.Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A pregnant cocker spaniel was found abandoned in a box and later died at Terrington Veterinary Centre from sepsis. This photo is a stock image.Picture: GETTY IMAGES

vidguten

A cocker spaniel and its litter of puppies died after the heavily pregnant mum was dumped in a box and abandoned in west Norfolk.

The search is on for the owner of the spaniel, which died from sepsis after giving birth.

Terrington Veterinary Centre, in Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn, put out a “heart breaking” post on Saturday after the dog was brought into the surgery after it had been found abandoned.

The dog had tried to give birth but, the vets’ said it “got into difficulty” and the puppies died as a result.

Despite the vet’s efforts to save her, the cocker spaniel died from sepsis.

On Facebook the veterinary centre wrote: “We have had a cocker spaniel brought in to us that was dumped in a box in a garden nearby.

“Unfortunately, she was heavily pregnant and had tried to give birth and got into difficulty and subsequently the puppies died.

“She was so poorly with sepsis unfortunately we couldn’t save her.

“If anyone has any information of who has done this to her please let us know so that we can pass this on to the RSPCA.”

Helen Jermy, area coordinator for Dog Lost in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridge, the UK’s largest lost and found dog service, shared the post on local lost and found pages on Facebook.

She said: “It’s a difficult one, which is why we want to find the owners so we can find out if she had been stolen or if it is was the actual owner who dumped her.

“If the owner is found there could be a prosecution. But the chances are it is a stolen dog, which does happen a lot, sadly.

“What that little dog has gone through, and at the end, is absolutely heartbreaking. If you’re an animal lover, to hear something like that is really upsetting.”

The black-and-white cocker spaniel is believed to have been around 10 years old and was found in the Terrington St Clement area.

Anyone with information should contact Terrington Veterinary Centre or call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub-goer collapses and dies in Wetherspoons toilets

The Joseph Conrad pub, in Station Square, Lowestoft. Photo: Staff

Families ‘hear fly-tippers at night’ at dumping hotspot

Mary Flint has lived at her home on Pine Close for more than 50 years and said she can hear vans come in the night and dump rubbish. Photo: Emily Thomson

Anger as pregnant dog found dumped in box loses puppies and dies

A pregnant cocker spaniel was found abandoned in a box and later died at Terrington Veterinary Centre from sepsis. This photo is a stock image.Picture: GETTY IMAGES

‘A few Norwich fans gave us grief’: Preston supporters pay £170 to watch from Holiday Inn

Norwich City fans returned to at Carrow Road, Norwich, for the clash with Preston. PHOTO: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Coffee firm not reopening city centre cafe

Alex Sargeant at Strangers. Pic: Archant