Donation will transform care for prostate cancer patients at hospital

A support group has donated a special medical couch which will help transform care for prostate cancer patients at a Norfolk hospital.

Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group has donated the £13,700 transperineal couch to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn.

It has enabled a new precision-point transperineal service to be launched, which will allow biopsies to be taken using local rather than general anaesthetic, enabling safer and more effective biopsies, increasing capacity and reducing waiting times.

Dr Cristian Ilie, urology consultant and clinical lead at the hospital, says: “We are enormously grateful to the Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group for their donation.

"Launching a precision-point transperineal service has had a positive impact on both patients and staff, and the new couch will further improve the care that our patients receive.

"We’d like to say a huge thank you to them and their generous donors.”

The Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group is run by volunteers and offers information and support to those affected by prostate cancer.