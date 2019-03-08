Business owner seeks to replace units destroyed by fire in Rackheath
PUBLISHED: 09:21 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 27 June 2019
Two business units badly damaged in a fire at Rackheath Industrial Estate could be replaced.
Trevor Nicholls, whose business premises was completely destroyed in the blaze on March 3, is seeking permission from Broadland District Council to replace the units on Earl Road.
Speaking in April, Mr Nicholls said the fire had resulted in his business, Power Tool Services, losing thousands of pounds.
He said: "The place was full with stock at the time. It was devastating."#
Mr Nicholls said his business, which has been trading for 30 years, was recovering and that he intends to return to the industrial estate.
Firefighters spent several hours trying to control the blaze, eventually leaving the scene more than 24 hours after it started.
While the Power Tool Services unit was destroyed, the adjoining unit occupied by Howarth Engineering suffered smoke damage.
