Power failure closes Aldi

A sign up on the doors at the Aldi store on Plumstead Road in Heartsease, Norwich, put up yesterday, said: "Due to power failure store is temporarily closed. Sorry for inconvenience."

A busy supermarket is closed after a power failure.



A handwritten sign up on the doors at the Aldi store on Plumstead Road in Heartsease, Norwich, put up on Thursday, December 12, said: "Due to power failure store is temporarily closed. Sorry for inconvenience."



Staff in surrounding business said the discount supermarket had been closed throughout the morning.

Helen Arnold, manager of Great Eastern Model Railway, said: "I went over to the store for lunch and it was closed. I went to Tesco opposite and everybody was in there. It is normally quieter in there. There were queues out of the Tesco door. This is good for Tesco.

"Aldi and the car park is normally absolutely rammed 24/7. Traffic queues to get in. But there are only a few cars in there today."

A member of staff at the Tesco said he believed the food from fridges at the Aldi was being moved to other stores in the city.

Aldi staff were in the closed store and a lorry was parked outside the shop.

The supermarket chain has been approached for a comment.

