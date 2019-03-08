Power restored to homes following fault

The power cut affected almost 250 homes in the NR35 1 and NR35 2 areas, according to UK Power Networks. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

An underground electricity cable fault caused an area wide power cut, which affected almost 250 homes

The unplanned power cutaffected the homes in the Beccles and Bungay area.

Around 247 homes in the NR35 1 and NR35 2 areas were without power for more than two hours on Saturday afternoon (June 8).

UK Power Networks confirmed that the power had been restored at 5.28pm.

A statement on the UK Power Networks wesbite states: "An underground electricity cable faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.

"We restored the power cut at 5.28pm.""