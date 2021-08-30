News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Power cut hits homes and businesses in King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 2:54 PM August 30, 2021   
The outage has hit properties in King's Lynn.

The outage has hit properties in King's Lynn. - Credit: UK Power Networks

A power cut has hit homes and businesses in and around King's Lynn.

UK Power Networks says it has received 54 calls from customers about the outage, which it says currently affects three postcode areas - PE30 1, PE30 2 and PE34 4.

The supplier says it was investigating an overhead electricity equipment fault which caused a power cut in the local area.

A time at which power is set to be reconnected is yet to be confirmed.

The area affected includes Lynn Museum, Lynn rail station, North Lynn industrial estate and much of Terrington St Clement.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A general view of the High Court on the Strand, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Pair who ran Norwich garage banned from running companies

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Alan Rogers at Ipswich Crown Court

Crime

'Dine and dash' fraudster jailed after skipping restaurant bills in Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has 100 empty beds and is stressing they are very much o

Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
road closed and cones on A14

Fatal crash victim named as 25-year-old Norwich man

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon