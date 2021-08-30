Power cut hits homes and businesses in King's Lynn

Published: 2:54 PM August 30, 2021

The outage has hit properties in King's Lynn. - Credit: UK Power Networks

A power cut has hit homes and businesses in and around King's Lynn.

UK Power Networks says it has received 54 calls from customers about the outage, which it says currently affects three postcode areas - PE30 1, PE30 2 and PE34 4.

The supplier says it was investigating an overhead electricity equipment fault which caused a power cut in the local area.

A time at which power is set to be reconnected is yet to be confirmed.

The area affected includes Lynn Museum, Lynn rail station, North Lynn industrial estate and much of Terrington St Clement.