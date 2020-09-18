Search

College confirms student has tested positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:55 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 18 September 2020

East Coast College, Great Yarmouth Campus. Picture: Google Maps.

A coastal college student has tested positive for coronavirus.

East Coast College confirmed on Friday that a student at its Great Yarmouth campus tested positive for Covid-19 after reporting symptoms from home.

Those who had been in contact with the student have also started self-isolating for 14 days as a precaution.

Urmila Rasan, deputy chief executive as East Coast College, said: “A student at our Great Yarmouth campus has tested positive for Covid-19.

“We immediately informed the health protection team and followed their advice and instruction.

“The student reported Covid-like symptoms from home and was advised to go for a test and self-isolate in line with government advice.

“As soon as we were alerted to the case, we worked to identify those who had been in recent contact.

“We have been operating a bubble system to help protect everyone attending college and this allowed us to immediately contact the small number of people involved to tell them to stay at home and self-isolate for 14 days to prevent any further spreading of the virus.

“They will now be supported with their learning online from home.

“We take the health and safety of all of our staff and students extremely seriously and have strict policies in place around social distancing, keeping two metres apart, sanitising hands regularly and wearing face masks in communal areas.

“We would like to reassure all staff, students and parents or carers that all of the necessary actions in light of this incident have been completed as quickly as possible and letters to the same effect have been sent home today.

“Anyone who has any further questions is invited to contact us.

“Our college remains open today as normal with an enhanced cleaning protocol in place and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

