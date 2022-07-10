Revealed: The most popular 2022 baby names in the UK so far
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
The most popular names in the UK for girls and boys born in 2022 so far have been revealed.
The experts at Baby Centre, which is an online resource for new parents, have released the list of the most frequently chosen names across the first six months of the year.
Lily is the most popular girls name for the second year in a row and it is Muhammad for boys.
It seems that many parents were inspired in their decision-making by gangster drama Peaky Blinders, with Arthur, Alfie, Freddie, Charlie, Finley (Finn), Luca and Thomas all in the top 20.
You can see the full list of the top 100 for boys and girls on the Baby Centre website.
The top 20 names for girls in 2022
1. Lily
2. Sophia
3. Olivia
4. Amelia
5. Ava
6. Isla
7. Freya
8. Aria
9. Ivy
10. Mia
11. Elsie
12. Emily
13. Ella
14. Grace
15. Isabella
16. Evie
17. Hannah
18. Luna
19. Maya
20. Daisy
The top 20 names for boys in 2022
1. Muhammad
2. Noah
3. Jack
4. Theo
5. Leo
6. Oliver
7. George
8. Ethan
9. Oscar
10. Arthur
11. Charlie
12. Freddie
13. Harry
14. Zayn
15. Alfie
16. Finley
17. Henry
18. Luca
19. Thomas
20. Aiden