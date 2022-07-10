News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Revealed: The most popular 2022 baby names in the UK so far

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:00 AM July 10, 2022
Dad Danny with gorgeous little baby Erin, aged 3 months, which is number 46 on the girls list. 

Dad Danny with gorgeous little baby Erin, aged 3 months, which is number 46 on the girls list. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The most popular names in the UK for girls and boys born in 2022 so far have been revealed.

The experts at Baby Centre, which is an online resource for new parents, have released the list of the most frequently chosen names across the first six months of the year.

Lily is the most popular girls name for the second year in a row and it is Muhammad for boys.

It seems that many parents were inspired in their decision-making by gangster drama Peaky Blinders, with Arthur, Alfie, Freddie, Charlie, Finley (Finn), Luca and Thomas all in the top 20. 

You can see the full list of the top 100 for boys and girls on the Baby Centre website. 

The top 20 names for girls in 2022

1. Lily

2. Sophia

Most Read

  1. 1 Are fewer ticket sales and higher prices the new normal for live events?
  2. 2 A look back at clubbing in Tombland through the years
  3. 3 House with indoor slide on sale for £875k viewed by Norwich City players
  1. 4 5 celebrities who have moved to Norfolk in recent years
  2. 5 TUI passengers 'face nightmare' after being stranded at airport for hours
  3. 6 Multiple fire crews attend building blaze in Attleborough
  4. 7 Norfolk hotel owned by the same family for over 30 years is up for sale
  5. 8 Multiple crews called to blaze at a flat in city building
  6. 9 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Bryan Adams' Blickling concert?
  7. 10 Mum's plea after girl, 11, rushed to hospital after vaping

3. Olivia

4. Amelia

5. Ava

6. Isla

7. Freya

8. Aria

9. Ivy

10. Mia

11. Elsie

12. Emily

13. Ella

14. Grace

15. Isabella

16. Evie

17. Hannah

18. Luna

19. Maya

20. Daisy

The top 20 names for boys in 2022

1. Muhammad

2. Noah

3. Jack

4. Theo

5. Leo

6. Oliver

7. George

8. Ethan

9. Oscar

10. Arthur

11. Charlie

12. Freddie

13. Harry

14. Zayn

15. Alfie

16. Finley

17. Henry

18. Luca

19. Thomas

20. Aiden 

United Kingdom

Don't Miss

Brookmeadows House swimming pool

'Emotional experience' as couple reopen swimming pool to the public

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The service station on the Fiveways roundabout on the A11 is up for sale

Suffolk Live News

A11 service station with Shell garage and McDonald's up for sale for £8m

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Greene King is offering a free pint to people who share the surname of members of the England women's team

How to get a free pint in Norfolk just by having one of these 23 surnames

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Mountfield Care home is being revamped. .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Huge fine for care home after resident falls out of window

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon