Revealed: The most popular 2022 baby names in the UK so far

Dad Danny with gorgeous little baby Erin, aged 3 months, which is number 46 on the girls list. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The most popular names in the UK for girls and boys born in 2022 so far have been revealed.

The experts at Baby Centre, which is an online resource for new parents, have released the list of the most frequently chosen names across the first six months of the year.

Lily is the most popular girls name for the second year in a row and it is Muhammad for boys.

It seems that many parents were inspired in their decision-making by gangster drama Peaky Blinders, with Arthur, Alfie, Freddie, Charlie, Finley (Finn), Luca and Thomas all in the top 20.

You can see the full list of the top 100 for boys and girls on the Baby Centre website.

The top 20 names for girls in 2022

1. Lily

2. Sophia

3. Olivia

4. Amelia

5. Ava

6. Isla

7. Freya

8. Aria

9. Ivy

10. Mia

11. Elsie

12. Emily

13. Ella

14. Grace

15. Isabella

16. Evie

17. Hannah

18. Luna

19. Maya

20. Daisy

The top 20 names for boys in 2022

1. Muhammad

2. Noah

3. Jack

4. Theo

5. Leo

6. Oliver

7. George

8. Ethan

9. Oscar

10. Arthur

11. Charlie

12. Freddie

13. Harry

14. Zayn

15. Alfie

16. Finley

17. Henry

18. Luca

19. Thomas

20. Aiden