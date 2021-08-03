News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Mini Meet and Classic Car Day set to return in King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:31 PM August 3, 2021   
Scenes from the Mini Meet 2017 held on the Tuesday MArket Place in King's Lynn.

King's Lynn's popular Mini Meet and Classic Car Day are set to return - Credit: Matthew Usher Photography/WEST NORFOLK BOROUGH COUNCIL

A pair of popular King's Lynn car events are set to make a welcome return. 

The Mini Meet and Classic Car Day will be back at the Tuesday Market Place next month. 

Scenes from the Mini Meet 2017 held on the Tuesday MArket Place in King's Lynn.

A scene from the Mini Meet in King's Lynn back in 2017 - Credit: Matthew Usher Photography/WEST NORFOLK BOROUGH COUNCIL

Both were cancelled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Registration is open and, with both shows just over a month away, owners looking to bring their vehicles along are advised to move fast.

Scenes from the Mini Meet 2017 held on the Tuesday MArket Place in King's Lynn.

An image from the Mini Meet in 2017 - Credit: Matthew Usher Photography/WEST NORFOLK BOROUGH COUNCIL

Spaces are limited to ensure a Covid-safe event and will be given on a first come, first served basis. 

You may also want to watch:

The Mini Meet and Classic Car Day, taking place on September 5 and 12 respectively, are organised by the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

Scenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A scene from the Mini Meet in King's Lynn back in 2018 - Credit: Archant

At the first event, trophies will be awarded to the Mini judged ‘best in show' and to the 'people's choice'. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death
  2. 2 Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast
  3. 3 'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out
  1. 4 Neighbours of murdered woman tell of terrifying scene in close
  2. 5 Sales rep who died at nature reserve named at inquest
  3. 6 Brother and sister found dead in their home are named
  4. 7 No-frills Norwich pub offers top-notch food and every dish is under £8
  5. 8 Covid infection rates plummet in Norfolk
  6. 9 Police name murder victim, who died of 'severe head injury'
  7. 10 Firefighters dash to tackle blaze at coastal holiday resort

The following Saturday, the Les Daubney Memorial Trophy will be awarded to the classic car judged ‘best in show’. 

To register for a place, visit west-norfolk.gov.uk/minimeet or west-norfolk.gov.uk/classiccarday.

Scenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A scene from the Mini Meet in King's Lynn back in 2018 - Credit: Archant


 

Norfolk Live
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of the property where two people were found dead

Norfolk Live | Updated

Man and woman found dead in home

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Students getting exam results

When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
7days Performance are offering a reward of £20,000 to find a bayside blue R34 GTR which was stolen from South Norfolk.

Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000

Sarah Hussain

person
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Norfolk Live | Updated

Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus