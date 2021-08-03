Mini Meet and Classic Car Day set to return in King's Lynn

Published: 10:31 PM August 3, 2021

King's Lynn's popular Mini Meet and Classic Car Day are set to return - Credit: Matthew Usher Photography/WEST NORFOLK BOROUGH COUNCIL

A pair of popular King's Lynn car events are set to make a welcome return.

The Mini Meet and Classic Car Day will be back at the Tuesday Market Place next month.

Both were cancelled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Registration is open and, with both shows just over a month away, owners looking to bring their vehicles along are advised to move fast.

Spaces are limited to ensure a Covid-safe event and will be given on a first come, first served basis.

The Mini Meet and Classic Car Day, taking place on September 5 and 12 respectively, are organised by the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

At the first event, trophies will be awarded to the Mini judged ‘best in show' and to the 'people's choice'.

The following Saturday, the Les Daubney Memorial Trophy will be awarded to the classic car judged ‘best in show’.

To register for a place, visit west-norfolk.gov.uk/minimeet or west-norfolk.gov.uk/classiccarday.

