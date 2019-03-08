Parachuting teddies temporarily grounded by high winds

Parachuting teddies were grounded temporarily on the first day of the annual festival in Blundeston. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

For the first time ever parachuting teddy bears were unable to take flight as the opening day of a popular village event was cancelled due to high winds and rain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

1st Blundeston Beaver Darcey Miller-Burrage with a floral camp fire.at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Blundeston. Pictures: Mick Howes 1st Blundeston Beaver Darcey Miller-Burrage with a floral camp fire.at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Blundeston. Pictures: Mick Howes

However organisers are hopeful that restrictions on the cuddly creatures taking to the skies once more is only temporary.

Fears that the strong winds hitting the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Blundeston would blow the parachutes across the road and into traffic was the reason that the organisers pulled the plug on the daredevil bears being launched from the tower on Saturday (June 8).

A wonderful flower festival is being held at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Blundeston. Pictures: Mick Howes A wonderful flower festival is being held at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Blundeston. Pictures: Mick Howes

Churchwarden Barbara Shaw said: "Sadly the direction the wind was blowing and its strength meant the trajectory of the parachutes made it dangerous.

"We did have a few disappointed children - however with the weather forecast looking calmer we are optimistic that the parachuting event can carry on as normal on Sunday.

A wonderful flower festival is being held at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Blundeston. Pictures: Mick Howes A wonderful flower festival is being held at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Blundeston. Pictures: Mick Howes

"We also have a wonderful flower festival in the church which celebrates village life and has floral arrangements from many organisations and groups from the local community."

The church is open from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, with teddy bears jumping between 2pm and 4pm.

A wonderful flower festival is being held at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Blundeston. Pictures: Mick Howes A wonderful flower festival is being held at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Blundeston. Pictures: Mick Howes

There are various stalls, with refreshments all day and a festival songs of praise at 6.30pm.

A wonderful flower festival is being held at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Blundeston. Pictures: Mick Howes A wonderful flower festival is being held at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Blundeston. Pictures: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch: