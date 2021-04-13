News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Cromer brewery wins a silver medal at the London Beer Competition

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 9:39 AM April 13, 2021    Updated: 9:41 AM April 13, 2021
Poppyland Brewey's Dave Cornell making free hand sanitiser, Picture: Poppyland Brewery

Poppyland Brewey's Dave Cornell. Picture: Poppyland Brewery - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk brewery has won a silver medal in the London Beer Competition.

The Poppyland Brewery, based in Cromer, beat off competition from the UK, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and USA to win the award for its Sweet Chestnut Ale in the speciality beer category.

The Sweet Chestnut Ale, which is made with chestnut flour, is a smooth but rich, 6.7pc abv dark amber ale with a smack of chestnuts on the nose and a slightly dry finish.

Dave Cornell, who has run Poppyland since 2019, said: “I'm delighted to have picked up a silver medal in our first year of entering the London Beer Competition.

"The policy at the brewery since it was founded by Martin Warren in 2011 has been to make interesting and unusual brews, and we're very happy that the judges have recognised and awarded our efforts.”

You may also want to watch:

"Poppyland" was the name given to the North Norfolk coast by the Victorian journalist and writer Clement Scott popularising it as a holiday destination.

Most Read

  1. 1 'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am
  2. 2 People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening
  3. 3 Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation
  1. 4 Hospital's walk-in vaccine clinic suspended after poor attendance
  2. 5 Streets of Norwich packed as lockdown rules ease
  3. 6 Woman found dead in country park is named
  4. 7 Lanes closed after lorry hits A47 central reservation
  5. 8 Months of resurfacing work on Norfolk's roads to start
  6. 9 Eight pints pulled in first three minutes as pub's 'happy hour' returns
  7. 10 Boss unhappy over fake worker's 'vile' comments about Prince Philip

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Edwards family at Cropton Hall, Heydon, Norfolk

Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park remains closed to the public while police investigations continue into the death of a woman. 

Updated

Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Craig Morrish

Investigations

Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Mega Munch in Norwich, on Magdalen Road. Photo: Archant

Norwich takeaway's food poisoning complaint investigation closed

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus