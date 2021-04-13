Cromer brewery wins a silver medal at the London Beer Competition

Published: 9:39 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 9:41 AM April 13, 2021

A north Norfolk brewery has won a silver medal in the London Beer Competition.

The Poppyland Brewery, based in Cromer, beat off competition from the UK, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and USA to win the award for its Sweet Chestnut Ale in the speciality beer category.

The Sweet Chestnut Ale, which is made with chestnut flour, is a smooth but rich, 6.7pc abv dark amber ale with a smack of chestnuts on the nose and a slightly dry finish.

Dave Cornell, who has run Poppyland since 2019, said: “I'm delighted to have picked up a silver medal in our first year of entering the London Beer Competition.

"The policy at the brewery since it was founded by Martin Warren in 2011 has been to make interesting and unusual brews, and we're very happy that the judges have recognised and awarded our efforts.”

"Poppyland" was the name given to the North Norfolk coast by the Victorian journalist and writer Clement Scott popularising it as a holiday destination.