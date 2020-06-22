Search

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

PUBLISHED: 10:15 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 22 June 2020

RobBorrett.com

A striking field of poppies on the edge of Norwich has found itself a becoming a big hit with budding photographers.

The field, located off the Ipswich Road near Keswick, has been attracting flocks of visitors armed with cameras looking to capture its beauty.

One of those is PR worker Rob Borrett, a keen photographer in his spare time.

Mr Borrett said: “A friend of mine told me about it and I thought I would go down just as the sun was beginning to set.

“When I arrived there were probably 20 or 30 others also hunting for the perfect picture.

“Fortunately I was able to find a spot further away from everyone else, pointed my camera towards the sun and was really pleased with what I ended up with.”

Mr Borrett shared his photographs on social media, but was not alone in doing so.

The field has become something of a social media sensation, with many others capturing photographs of it and sharing them.

Mr Borrett added: “This is the world we live in now, everyone wants lovely photographs for their Instagrams or what have you and that is a great spot for getting them.”

