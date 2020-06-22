Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett RobBorrett.com

A striking field of poppies on the edge of Norwich has found itself a becoming a big hit with budding photographers.

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

The field, located off the Ipswich Road near Keswick, has been attracting flocks of visitors armed with cameras looking to capture its beauty.

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

One of those is PR worker Rob Borrett, a keen photographer in his spare time.

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Mr Borrett said: “A friend of mine told me about it and I thought I would go down just as the sun was beginning to set.

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

“When I arrived there were probably 20 or 30 others also hunting for the perfect picture.

“Fortunately I was able to find a spot further away from everyone else, pointed my camera towards the sun and was really pleased with what I ended up with.”

Mr Borrett shared his photographs on social media, but was not alone in doing so.

The field has become something of a social media sensation, with many others capturing photographs of it and sharing them.

Mr Borrett added: “This is the world we live in now, everyone wants lovely photographs for their Instagrams or what have you and that is a great spot for getting them.”