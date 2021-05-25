News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Are you in our photos from Pop Beach in Great Yarmouth?

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:38 PM May 25, 2021   
Pop Beach pictures.Crowds and stage from Wellington Pier.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily Dennis

Pop Beach on Great Yarmouth beach in 2004. Crowds and stage from Wellington Pier. - Credit: Archant Library 2004

McFly, Girls Aloud and Blue were just a few of the UKs biggest pop bands in the early 2000s, and three acts who performed on Great Yarmouth beach as part of T4’s first ever Pop Beach events. 

For many if Great Yarmouth, Pop Beach seems like a distant memory which briefly brought the spotlight onto Norfolk’s sandy shores.  

Pop Beach 2003 from Gt Yarmouth .Nealy 30000 people pack Yarmouth beach to watch Pop Beach 2003

Pop Beach in Great Yarmouth. Nearly 30,000 people pack Yarmouth beach to watch Pop Beach in 2003. - Credit: Archant Library 2003

Channel 4’s former T4 programme launched the Pop Beach event which brought the biggest names in the pop industry to the coastal town over the course of two years. 

At its first event launched in 2003, in Great Yarmouth, Mis-teeq kicked off the music with the hit Scandalous, followed by the likes of Girls Aloud, Dannii Minogue, Daniel Bedingfield, ex-Sugarbabe Siobhan Donaghey, D-Side, Jamelia, Big Brovaz and Triple 8. 

Girls Aloud play at T4's Pop Beach on Great Yarmouth's golden sands in sunny Norfolk on Sunday 13th

Girls Aloud play at T4's Pop Beach on Great Yarmouth's golden sands in sunny Norfolk on Sunday 13th July 2003. - Credit: EDP pics © 2003 Tel: (01603) 77

The day was hosted by the T4 team of Vernon Kay, June Sarpong, and MC Harvey. 

Organisers believed nearly 25,000 people added the event. 

At Pop Beach’s second concert in 2004, the line-up included the likes of Natasha Bedingfield, Goldfrapp, McFly, Girls Aloud, Ash, Blue, Jamelia, Lemar, Supergrass, Peter, Andre, Emma Bunton, Big Brovaz, Mark Owen, Javine, Blazin' Squad, Speedway and Shaznay. 

Pop Beach pictures.Duncan from Blue. Pictures: Adam Scorey Copy: Emily Dennis For: EDP /Weeklies

Pop Beach pictures.Duncan from Blue. - Credit: ©EDP pics 2004 (01603) 772434

 

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
  2. 2 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
  3. 3 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
  1. 4 Armed police called as man wields air rifle at pub
  2. 5 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
  3. 6 13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts
  4. 7 Child in pushchair saw brothers' violent town centre attack
  5. 8 High school pupils sent home after Covid cases
  6. 9 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'
  7. 10 Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan

But in 2005 Pop Beach moved to shores of Weston Super Mare - where it was then branded T4 On The Beach.   

Despite campaigning, Great Yarmouth lost its battle to bring T4 On The Beach back to the town, after organisers confirmed the move.

The last T4 On The Beach was held in 2012, before the programme was axed by Channel 4. 

Pop Beach pictures.Big Brovas.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily DennisFor: EDP /Weeklies©Arch

Pop Beach, Great Yarmouth, in 2004. Pictured: Big Brovas. - Credit: Archant Photographic Unit 2004

Pop Beach pictures.Fans.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily DennisFor: EDP /Weeklies©Archant Ph

Pop Beach on Great Yarmouth beach in 2004. - Credit: ©EDP pics 2004 (01603) 772434

Pop Beach pictures.McFly band member.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily DennisFor: EDP /Weeklies

Pop Beach, in Great Yarmouth, 2004. McFly band member. - Credit: Archant Photographic Unit 2004

Pop Beach pictures.Emma Bunton.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily DennisFor: EDP /Weeklies©Arc

Pop Beach on Great Yarmouth beach in 2004. Emma Bunton. - Credit: Archant Library 2004

Pop Beach pictures.PC Tony Barnard with Girls Aloud and a NCFC shirt he had signed by all the stars

Pop Beach pictures.PC Tony Barnard with Girls Aloud and a NCFC shirt he had signed by all the stars to auction off for charity. - Credit: ©EDP pics 2004 (01603) 772434

Pop Beach pictures.Fan enjoys the atmosphere.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily DennisFor: EDP /

Pop Beach on Great Yarmouth beach in 2004. - Credit: Archant Library 2004

Pop Beach pictures.Fans await their idols to come on stage.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily Denn

Pop Beach on Great Yarmouth beach in 2004. - Credit: Archant Library 2004

Pop Beach pictures.Crowds and stage from Wellington Pier.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily Dennis

Pop Beach on Great Yarmouth beach in 2004. Crowds and stage from Wellington Pier. - Credit: Archant Library 2004

Pop Beach pictures.Crowds at the end of the show.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily DennisFor: E

Pop Beach on Great Yarmouth beach in 2004. - Credit: Archant Library 2004

Pop Beach pictures.A fan dresses in hula gear.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily DennisFor: EDP

Pop Beach on Great Yarmouth beach in 2004. - Credit: Archant Library 2004

Pop Beach pictures.The Crowd.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily DennisFor: EDP /Weeklies©Archa

Pop Beach on Great Yarmouth beach in 2004. - Credit: ©EDP pics 2004 (01603) 772434

Pop Beach pictures.The Crowd.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily DennisFor: EDP /Weeklies©Archa

Pop Beach on Great Yarmouth beach in 2004. - Credit: Archant Library 2004

The Giant Pop Beach stage at Yarmouth. edp 12/07/03

The Giant Pop Beach stage at Yarmouth in 2003. - Credit: Archant Library 2003

Crowds of people at the Pop Beach 2003 concert on central beach , Great Yarmouth 13/7/2003Phot

Crowds of people at the Pop Beach 2003 concert on Great Yarmouth beach. - Credit: James Bass

Crowds of people at the Pop Beach 2003 concert on central beach , Great Yarmouth. 13/7/2003Phot

Crowds of people at the Pop Beach 2003 concert on Great Yarmouth beach. - Credit: Archant Library 2003

Pop Beach Presenters Vernon Kay and June Sarpong.Photo: Nick ButcherCopy: Maria FulcherFor

Pop Beach Presenters Vernon Kay and June Sarpong at Pop Beach in Great Yarmouth in 2003. - Credit: Archant Library 2003

Pop Beach 2003 from Gt Yarmouth .Nealy 30000 people pack Yarmouth beach to watch Pop Beach 2003

Pop Beach in Great Yarmouth. Nearly 30,000 people pack Yarmouth beach to watch Pop Beach in 2003. - Credit: Archant Library 2003

A Wind break falls on Girls Aloud as they get ready for a photo call during Pop Beach 2003.Ph

A wind break falls on Girls Aloud as they get ready for a photo call during Pop Beach 2003, in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant Library 2003

Pop Beach 2003 from Gt Yarmouth .Photo: Nick ButcherCopy: Maria FulcherFor: EDP / news / wee

Pop Beach 2003 in Great Yarmouth . - Credit: Archant Library 2003

Pop Beach 2003 from Gt Yarmouth .Nealy 30000 people pack Yarmouth beach to watch Pop Beach 2003

Pop Beach in Great Yarmouth. Nearly 30,000 people pack Yarmouth beach to watch Pop Beach in 2003. - Credit: Archant Library 2003

Aerial view of the Pop Beach event at Great Yarmouth. een 14.7.03

Aerial view of the Pop Beach event at Great Yarmouth in 2003. - Credit: Archant Library 2003

Pop Beach pictures.Even the little ones enjoyed the music.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily Denni

Pop Beach in Great Yarmouth in 2003. - Credit: Archant Library 2003

Pop Beach pictures.wo girls wait for Blue.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily DennisFor: EDP /Wee

Pop Beach in Great Yarmouth in 2003. - Credit: Archant Library 2003

Pop Beach pictures. Mark Owen former Take That.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily DennisFor: EDP

Pop Beach pictures. Mark Owen former Take That. Pop Beach in Great Yarmouth 2003. - Credit: Archant Library 2003

Pop Beach pictures.Girls scream at Blue.Pictures: Adam ScoreyCopy: Emily DennisFor: EDP /Weekl

Pop Beach in Great Yarmouth in 2003. - Credit: Archant Library 2003


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Several police and paramedic crews called to village

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus