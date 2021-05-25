Are you in our photos from Pop Beach in Great Yarmouth?

Published: 12:38 PM May 25, 2021

McFly, Girls Aloud and Blue were just a few of the UKs biggest pop bands in the early 2000s, and three acts who performed on Great Yarmouth beach as part of T4’s first ever Pop Beach events.

For many if Great Yarmouth, Pop Beach seems like a distant memory which briefly brought the spotlight onto Norfolk’s sandy shores.

Channel 4’s former T4 programme launched the Pop Beach event which brought the biggest names in the pop industry to the coastal town over the course of two years.

At its first event launched in 2003, in Great Yarmouth, Mis-teeq kicked off the music with the hit Scandalous, followed by the likes of Girls Aloud, Dannii Minogue, Daniel Bedingfield, ex-Sugarbabe Siobhan Donaghey, D-Side, Jamelia, Big Brovaz and Triple 8.

The day was hosted by the T4 team of Vernon Kay, June Sarpong, and MC Harvey.

Organisers believed nearly 25,000 people added the event.

At Pop Beach’s second concert in 2004, the line-up included the likes of Natasha Bedingfield, Goldfrapp, McFly, Girls Aloud, Ash, Blue, Jamelia, Lemar, Supergrass, Peter, Andre, Emma Bunton, Big Brovaz, Mark Owen, Javine, Blazin' Squad, Speedway and Shaznay.

But in 2005 Pop Beach moved to shores of Weston Super Mare - where it was then branded T4 On The Beach.

Despite campaigning, Great Yarmouth lost its battle to bring T4 On The Beach back to the town, after organisers confirmed the move.

The last T4 On The Beach was held in 2012, before the programme was axed by Channel 4.

Pop Beach pictures.PC Tony Barnard with Girls Aloud and a NCFC shirt he had signed by all the stars to auction off for charity. - Credit: ©EDP pics 2004 (01603) 772434

Pop Beach Presenters Vernon Kay and June Sarpong at Pop Beach in Great Yarmouth in 2003. - Credit: Archant Library 2003

A wind break falls on Girls Aloud as they get ready for a photo call during Pop Beach 2003, in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant Library 2003

