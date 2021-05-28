Too many users? Bus passenger's anger over bad broadband
- Credit: Mike Sewell
A weak signal and too many users are being blamed by a bus firm for broadband frustrations on a Norfolk route.
Passengers have recently raised concerns about the issue - including Janet Christmas, from Swaffham, who regularly travels on the First Excel service to and from King's Lynn.
Supermarket cashier Miss Christmas, 66, said the one thing which did not excel on board was the broadband.
"I regularly travel on First Excel buses from Swaffham to King's Lynn, but the on board WiFi hardly ever works," she said.
"I have a data cap on my mobile contract so using mobile data is not an alternative for me. The WiFi when you sign in regularly flags up an error, or you get a blank screen with no sign-in button.
You may also want to watch:
"I regularly travel with my partner and he cannot gain access either so it is not a problem with my phone, besides, I have just upgraded to a new and better model of phone and I am still having problems.
"First Excel advertise 'Free WiFi' in bold letters on the back and sides of the bus and in their printed timetables, but I don't think they should be doing this. I use other buses and there's not a problem."
Most Read
- 1 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
- 2 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
- 3 CCTV image released after indecent exposure in Morrisons
- 4 'Operation London Bridge' - town begins preparations for Queen's death
- 5 Teen charged with murdering his gran and attempted murder of his dad
- 6 Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord
- 7 Payment confusion sees woman face £160 charge for 'few seconds' stop
- 8 Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk
- 9 Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality
- 10 Man who attacked neighbour with bird bath given life sentence warning
David Jordan, marketing manager at First Eastern Counties, said: “Although we have a Wi-Fi facility on our Excel services, we are aware that at certain more rural locations along the route the 4G mobile data signal is not as strong as it can be in more urbanised areas; an issue which can be exacerbated by all customers sharing the single 4G mobile receiver on board.
"Our research has shown that many customers who travel on our services prefer to use their own data and our buses are therefore equipped with both USB and wireless charging to enable passengers to keep battery levels sufficient to allow them to benefit from non-shared, higher-speed internet direct to their device.”