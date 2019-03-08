'There is no planet B' - Hundreds of youngsters take over the streets to spread climate message

"There is no planet B - things must change now".

This was the message as hundreds of people - including many school children - took to the streets of Norwich to make their voices heard over the perilous situation our environment is in.

For the fourth time, the city played host to a Youth Strike 4 Climate rally, where youngsters from across the region, armed with placards, signs and chants, sent a loud and clear message to authorities that more must be done to address climate change.

The event was organised largely by young people themselves, inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg who is travelling the world to spread the climate message.

Among the young people who put the protests in motion was Reepham Sixth Form pupil Lilly Dollman, 17.

She said: "I'm here today because climate change is the single most important issue facing the world and the minute and if I did not do anything, I would not be able to sleep at night.

"My college is very encouraging of this and I think the teachers believe in us and should build up pupils' confidence to stand up for what they believe in."

The demonstration saw a crowd of around 1,000 gather at City Hall before marching around the pedestrianised streets of Norwich in a loop.

And it was far from just youths involved, with protesters spanning the generations and including whole families.

Among these were the Nobes family of Cringleford, Gavin and Georgina and children Sophie, 10 and George, nine.

George said: "I took part to make people more aware of the fact we need to look after our planet."

Mr Nobes said: "We had no problem with taking my children out of school because we are worried for their sake, worried for their future and are very anxious about the situation we are in."

Action was also taken in King's Lynn, where some 50 youngsters marched through the high street.

Springwood High School pupil Thomas Archer, 12, said: "It is our future and if the adult politicians aren't going to do anything about our future, we're going to have to do it."

Meanwhile protests were also held across the globe, with one placard displayed in Melbourne, Australia, reading: "If Norwich's £11.7m squad can beat City's $736m squad, then we can beat the climate crisis."