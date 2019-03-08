Search

Advanced search

'Stop pooing in our meadow' - Council calls for end to beauty spot defecation

PUBLISHED: 16:11 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 30 September 2019

Wroxham Parish Council is calling for more awarenss of public loos. Pictured, clerk Clare male and councillors Barry Fiske, Peter Mantle and Elaine Allsop. Picture: Malcolm Alsop

Wroxham Parish Council is calling for more awarenss of public loos. Pictured, clerk Clare male and councillors Barry Fiske, Peter Mantle and Elaine Allsop. Picture: Malcolm Alsop

Malcolm Allsop

A village has called for an awareness campaign to be launched sharing the locations of public toilets - after human waste was repeatedly found in a Broads beauty spot.

Over the summer, members of Wroxham Parish Council grew increasingly frustrated after rogue defecators were found to have abused Caen Meadow, a waterside haven in the village.

The issue became a repeat occurrence, with one occasion seeing a parish councillor don rubber gloves and clear waste and toilet paper away from the site.

Now the council is calling for better publication of where public loos are, in hopes it will stop people doing their business in the beauty spot.

Barry Fiske, parish council chairman, said: "It is pretty clear from the location of the excement that it has been left by people using a day boat who thought it would be acceptable to defecate in our village beauty spot.

"What we are calling for is an education campaign by the Broads Authority and boat hirers to make people aware of the location of public toilets and of their environmental responsibilities when using the Broads National Park."

You may also want to watch:

As it stands, the BA does list locations of villages on its website, but Mr Fiske is hoping more can be done to stamp out the problem

Mr Fiske added: "Some boat hirers from urban areas seem to think that any waterside field with a bush in is a potential public toilet.

"If the Broads Authority and the boat hirers can get together we can hopefully reduce the problem of people fouling waterside land next season."

As part of the call, the parish council is writing to the Broads Authority and the Broads Hire Boats Association asking them to work jointly on a leaflet to be distributed to all hirers detailing toilet locations and reminding them of their environmental responsibilities.

A spokesman for the Broads Authority said: "Concerns around pollution arising from human waste should be directed to the Environment Agency.

"However, we would fully support Wroxham Parish Council's campaign to raise awareness about the location of public toilets."

The Broads Authority spokesman added that the nearest public toilets to Caen Meadow are located at the visitor centre in Hoveton.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Ex-Norwich City footballer opens up about ‘heinous crime’ after shock book launch cancellation

Former Norwich City player Peter Mendham has spoken of his disappointment after his book launch was cancelled. Photo: Simon Finlay.

‘It was the worst holiday ever,’ say holiday couple flown home after Thomas Cook collapse

Andrew Charman and Michele Willis say being stuck in Tunisia was 'scary' after Thomas Cook collapse. Pic: Michele Willis

New fish and chips shop opens in Norwich

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists