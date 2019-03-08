Work to replace potentially dangerous cladding on city high rise towers under way

The blocks of flats on Geoffrey Watling Way where cladding failed fire safety tests. Photo: Archant Archant

Months of work to replace potentially dangerous cladding on towers close to Norwich City Football Club have got under way.

Brennan Bank on Geoffrey Watling Way, Norwich, where cladding failed fire safety tests. Photo: Archant Brennan Bank on Geoffrey Watling Way, Norwich, where cladding failed fire safety tests. Photo: Archant

Following the Grenfell Tower disaster in June 2017, it emerged that five tower blocks on Geoffrey Watling Way in Norwich were fitted with similar aluminium cladding to the London tower.

The five towers, which make up the NR1 Development, were tested as part of widespread examinations carried out in the wake of the tragedy and failed to meet fire safety requirements.

Now, works to replace this cladding have started, as developers Taylor Wimpey look to bring them back to standard.

People living in the 174 apartments spread across the buildings - Robinson Bank, Nethercott Banc, Gavin Bank, Lochead Bank and Brennan Bank - were informed of the plans last summer, with the work now under way.

While work is carried out, a section of Geoffrey Walting Way approximately 170m in length will be closed,

However, the developers have assured Norwich City fans that it will not impact those attending games at Carrow Road.

A Taylor Wimpey spokesman said: “We can confirm that works to replace the external cladding system on buildings in the NR1 development have started.

“The pathway located directly outside of the NR1 development on Geoffrey Watling Way will be closed during this works and Norwich City Football Club, as well as the highways authority, are fully are of this arrangement.

“We are in regular contact with the football club, as well as residents living at the development, and are fully committed to keeping any disruption to a minimum whilst works are completed.”

The spokesman was unable to give an exact timeframe of how long the works will last, but said it is expected the cladding will be replaced by the end of 2019.

A public notice from Norwich City Council informing people of the footpath closure, however, indicates that it is expected to be closed until Sunday, September 15.

There are currently four games at Carrow Road remaining this season, with the potential of one extra should City finish the season in the play-offs.