Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Will Norfolk's Liz Truss be the next chancellor?

PUBLISHED: 10:23 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 24 July 2019

Elizabeth Truss MP. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Elizabeth Truss MP. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2014

As Boris Johnson is sworn in as prime minister today a new government will be formed to try and steer the country through the chaos created by Brexit.

And one of those hoping to get a top job will be South West Norfolk MP, Liz Truss.

Ms Truss was one of Mr Johnson's earliest supporters, and is widely believed to have ambitions to be the country's first woman chancellor.

Yesterday fellow west Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham said if she were to bag the job it would be the "best thing to ever happen to Norfolk".

And earlier this month outgoing chancellor Philip Hammond, who quit unable to serve under Mr Johnson, said: "Liz is even meaner than me. She won't let people spend money irresponsibly.

You may also want to watch:

"She's really tough. I think she'd make a wonderful chancellor."

But Ms Truss is not the only one bussling for the job, with contenders in Sajid Javid and fellow East Anglian MP Matt Hancock.

There is no doubt Ms Truss will be rewarded for her enthusiasm during Mr Johnson's campaign however, and some newspapers have claimed it's "biz for Liz" in belief she will be given the business secretary role.

In what was believed to be her bid for the role earlier in the month Ms Truss called for a simpler duties system for alcohol.

Mr Johnson's appointments will be closely studied at Westminster to see if they tilt the cabinet in a more pro-Brexit direction.

Mr Johnson has said he wants ministers who are prepared if necessary to leave the EU without a deal with Brussels.

But with a slender Commons majority for the Tories and their DUP allies of just two, he cannot afford for his government to be too narrowly based.

Most Read

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

A47 partially blocked after crash

The A47 is partly blocked after a crash at Blofield. Picture: James Bass

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

New store opens in Norwich’s Castle Mall

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police called in over missing thousands at social club

Wymondham Ex Services Social Club. Photo: Google Maps

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

New store opens in Norwich’s Castle Mall

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

First forgets to remove Leeds advert from old bus brought to Norwich

A Leeds sign on a First Bus in Norwich. First brings in older buses to Norwich from other parts of the country. Photo: Archant

Two to appear in court charged with drugs offences in Norwich

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists