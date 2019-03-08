Will Norfolk's Liz Truss be the next chancellor?

As Boris Johnson is sworn in as prime minister today a new government will be formed to try and steer the country through the chaos created by Brexit.

And one of those hoping to get a top job will be South West Norfolk MP, Liz Truss.

Ms Truss was one of Mr Johnson's earliest supporters, and is widely believed to have ambitions to be the country's first woman chancellor.

Yesterday fellow west Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham said if she were to bag the job it would be the "best thing to ever happen to Norfolk".

And earlier this month outgoing chancellor Philip Hammond, who quit unable to serve under Mr Johnson, said: "Liz is even meaner than me. She won't let people spend money irresponsibly.

"She's really tough. I think she'd make a wonderful chancellor."

But Ms Truss is not the only one bussling for the job, with contenders in Sajid Javid and fellow East Anglian MP Matt Hancock.

There is no doubt Ms Truss will be rewarded for her enthusiasm during Mr Johnson's campaign however, and some newspapers have claimed it's "biz for Liz" in belief she will be given the business secretary role.

In what was believed to be her bid for the role earlier in the month Ms Truss called for a simpler duties system for alcohol.

Mr Johnson's appointments will be closely studied at Westminster to see if they tilt the cabinet in a more pro-Brexit direction.

Mr Johnson has said he wants ministers who are prepared if necessary to leave the EU without a deal with Brussels.

But with a slender Commons majority for the Tories and their DUP allies of just two, he cannot afford for his government to be too narrowly based.