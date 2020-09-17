Search

Advanced search

When should I keep my child off school and when should I get them a test?

PUBLISHED: 19:07 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:07 17 September 2020

High school students in classroom. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

High school students in classroom. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Confusion among parents has prompted health bosses to issue fresh guidance on when children should be kept off school and tested during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A flow chart telling parents when they should and shouldn't keep their child home from school during Covid. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilA flow chart telling parents when they should and shouldn't keep their child home from school during Covid. Picture: Norfolk County Council

With youngsters having returned to the classroom en masse for the first time since March this month, some parents may still feel unsure about when they should keep their children at home.

With seasonal colds and sniffles set to become more prevalent in the coming months, Norfolk’s director of public health, Dr Louise Smith, has issued new advice to schools and parents alike.

And the message is this: Look out for the three main symptoms of the virus and act on these.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Smith said: “It is great to see so many children enjoying being back at school after so long but, even with all the extra hygiene measures in place, it is likely that some children will be picking up cold viruses and parents might feel uncertain when they need to keep them home, or when to book a test.

“We ask that children stay at home and get a test if they have a new continuous cough, a high temperature, or have a change in their taste and smell. If they don’t have these symptoms and feel well enough to be at school, then they can attend as usual.”

The new advice is hoped to both serve as reassurance to parents, but also prevent people hastily registering their children for tests that do not necessarily need them.

Dr Smith added: “The only exception is when they are isolating because someone else in their household has tested positive - or they have been given advice from NHS Test and Trace that they are a close contact of a case or should self-isolate for 14 days.

“To prevent the usual seasonal viruses, parents and children can help protect themselves by washing their hands regularly, catching coughs and sneezes, keeping their distance from others and following the rule of six, when not at school.”

It comes as Matthew Try, headteacher at Hillcrest Primary in Downham Market, hit out at the government’s testing system for “letting down” teachers and parents.

He said: “It is this incompetence that schools are now fighting against as rightly frustrated parents look for an outlet for their frustrations.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

What are current coronavirus rates across Norfolk?

Norwich city centre in the September heat. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich pop star Bailey May robbed in village

Now United star Bailey May of Norwich, who was robbed Photo: Neil Perry

Dog dies and two others seriously ill after walking in Sandringham woods

Maggie Hands' dog, Kiki, (second from left) died while Jess (second from right) and Minnie (right) became seriously ill after contracting Seasonal Canine Illness at Sandringham woods. Picture: Maggie Hands

Police launch investigation after Canaries fans become targets of abuse

Well-known Norwich City fans were targeted in a Twitter poll earlier this week. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

Photos show how empty Postwick’s coronavirus testing site really is

Aerial view of Postwick testing centre at around midday on 16 Sept 2020. Picture: Mike Page