Go ahead given for £1m expansion of this Wetherspoon pub

The Whiffler pub in Hellesdon, which will undergo a £1m expansion next year. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

A seven-figure expansion for a Norfolk branch of Wetherspoon has been given the go ahead by councillors.

Tim Martin, chairman of JD Wetherspoon, who promised investment was on the way for the chain's Norfolk pubs earlier this year Picture: ARCHANT Tim Martin, chairman of JD Wetherspoon, who promised investment was on the way for the chain's Norfolk pubs earlier this year Picture: ARCHANT

Plans to expand The Whiffler in Hellesdon were lodged by the pub giant earlier this year, in a scheme which once completed will create 30 new jobs at the local.

The proposals will see a new conservatory built on front of the pub, which sits on the junction of City View Road and the ring road, and an extension added at the back to expand its kitchen.

The plans will also see additional parking spaces provided - although before any work can be carried out the pub must submit a plan demonstrating its disabled parking spaces meet highway standards.

The project will see Wetherspoon investing around £1m in the pub, which opened in 1938 and has been part of the chain for 20 years.

On Wednesday, Broadland District Council's planning committee gave its approval to the project, which will see the pub temporarily close while work is carried out.

Eddie Gershon, spokesman for the chain, said dates of the expansion were yet to be confirmed, but would likely take place next year.

It remains unclear how long the pub will be closed for at this stage.

Mr Gershon said: "The Whiffler is a popular pub in the area and we are always keen to improve our pubs for the benefit of our customers.

"We are delighted the plans have been approved."

The development is the latest in a line of investments from Tim Martin's company in the region, which has seen a number of pub's undergo renovations.

In the past two years The Bell Hotel in Norwich was subject to a £2.35m revamp and The Troll Cart in Great Yarmouth has been converted into a Wetherspoon hotel.

The chain has also recently opened a pub in Gorleston, while a new location in Diss is scheduled to open later this year.

Speaking in January, Mr Martin indicated investment was on the horizon for his pubs in the county - with a focus on sprucing up those the chain currently runs rather than adding new.