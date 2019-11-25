Council could become renewable energy supplier

King's Lynn town hall, the meeting place of West Norfolk Council which could become an energy supplier to its constituants. Picture: Taz Ali Archant

A council could become a supplier of locally generated renewable energy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Norfolk Council will vote on whether begin selling locally produced electricity in a bid to improve local services as well as fund greenhouse gas reduction measures.

If voted for at a full council meeting of West Norfolk Council on Thursday, November 28 the council will begin planning to supply local people and businesses, by supporting the Local Electricity Bill which if made law would make setup and running costs for councils to supply energy to local customers proportionate.

You may also want to watch:

The motion put forward by Labour councillor Jo Rust, would also see West Norfolk Council write to local MPs asking them to support the bill and write to the organisers of the bill.

Ms Rust said if the council was able to supply energy it would give residents access to "more affordable" energy which was "cleaner and greener".

As a motion to declare a climate emergency cannot be brought before the council again before January, Ms Rust said she was looking into other ways to make the council greener.

She said: "I feel strongly about climate change and I am very disappointed that the council has refused to accept previous motions to declare a climate emergency, so I'm hoping they will accept this motion."