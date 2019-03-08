Search

Advanced search

Long Stratton bypass cash welcomed as 'green light' for A140 scheme

PUBLISHED: 13:52 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 01 October 2019

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

An announcement that the A140 Long Stratton bypass will get £500,000 to help build up the business case for the multi-million scheme has been welcomed.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

The government announced that the project is one of the schemes which will get a share of £100m - although the money is £500,000 to develop the business case rather than funding the £29m cost of the bypass.

But Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, at Norfolk County Council described the decision as a "very welcome green light" for the bypass.

He said: "We have made clear that we will be seeking the majority of the estimated £29m cost of the bypass from the Department for Transport, so it is a great step forward to get this go-ahead to move the project to the stage where full funding can be secured.

"The announcement keeps the project on track for construction to start in 2022.

"We're clear that the A140 Long Stratton bypass will relieve the traffic congestion that drivers have had to face for so many years, and is set to help to create 625 new jobs and 1,800 new homes.

You may also want to watch:

"We will now start work on the detailed business case for the bypass, and are hopeful of similar positive news for three other projects that recently secured regional backing; the Norwich Western Link, West Winch Housing Access Road and a redesign of the A47/A17 Pullover junction."

Long Stratton Bypass would be a new 2.5-mile single carriageway section of the A140 to relieve traffic through the centre of the South Norfolk town.

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, said: "This is obviously welcome. We are not starting from scratch and we've got £10m for this road from the City Deal funding.

"This is not just about Long Stratton, important though that is. It's about linking the two regional centres of Norwich and Ipswich, which can't fulfil their potential when traffic is crawling along at a snail's pace, with people breathing in fumes."

Earlier this year, the Long Stratton bypass was named as a regional priority by Transport East, the sub-national body which covers Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Southend-on-Sea.

But Catherine Rowett, Green Party MEP for the Eastern Region, criticised the government for its focus on road-building.

She said: "We are experiencing a climate emergency. The old politics of the last century cannot continue.

"We need sustainable alternatives to the car. The new roads that have been outlined by the chancellor are akin to environmental vandalism and economic folly."

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Flood warnings issued across region

Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn breaks on the Norfolk coast as spring tides and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. Simon Finlay Photography.

Road closed in both directions after car hits tree

A road has been closed after a car hit a tree near Ashill. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up camp at nature park

Travellers have set up camp at Scole Pocket Park near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Driver spotted on wrong side of road on A47

Police were called to a highways obstruction on the A47 earlier today. Photo: Archant

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Missing man found dead in park, inquest hears

A man whose body was found in a Wymondham park died due to hanging, an inquest heard. Photo: Norfolk Police

Line-up announced for Let’s Rock Norwich 2020

Wet Wet Wet Credit: Let's Rock 2020
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists