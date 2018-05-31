Search

More than 100 vulnerable people already helped by community hotline

PUBLISHED: 14:50 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 15 April 2020

Elfrede Brambley Crawshaw and Mark Bee. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

More than 100 vulnerable people across Waveney have already received support from a community network created by town councillors.

Caroline Topping at Waveney Meadow. Picture: Conor MatchettCaroline Topping at Waveney Meadow. Picture: Conor Matchett

In Beccles, Worlingham, North Cove and Barnby, councillors have created a community support network - one of the first in the region to be established to help people through the lockdown - which has already helped hundreds of people.

With Facebook community groups and neighbours giving help, councillors have also created a hotline for anyone needing assistance to get in touch with community leaders.

The district planning group, chaired by councillor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, consists of all district and county councillors for the ward, representatives from town and parish councils, the health service, Waveney Centre, Community Transport and the Foodbank.

Councillors say within the last week 7,500 homes have had a card put through their letter boxes, giving contact details for the four district and county councillors for the ward: Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, Caroline Topping, Graham Elliott and Mark Bee.

The announcement follows the creation dozens of community support groups, launched in the region in March.

Another card is soon to be distributed, by a team of 300 volunteers, as the councillor’s have created a hotline where you can contact any of the councillors if needed.

The number to reach all of the councillors or be put in touch with neighbours is 0300 365 4414.

More than 100 people have already reached out to seek assistance, showing the need for and success of the network.

The councillors say they have access to well over a hundred volunteers who can be paired with a vulnerable person who calls, with the aim to ensure pairings are from the same street so that community links are established.

“We have already helped hundreds of people cope with the practicalities of isolation by arranging for their prescriptions to be collected or by having shopping done for them. We have a network of over 100 volunteers but always welcome new offers of help,” the councillors say.

If you wish to assist the councillors by volunteering, you can do so by calling them on the hotline.

