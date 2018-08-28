Search

Advanced search

Watchdogs give ‘good’ rating to all 34 NorseCare homes and care schemes in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:05 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:11 27 November 2018

Residents and staff from Westfields care home in Swaffham. Pic: NorseCare.

Residents and staff from Westfields care home in Swaffham. Pic: NorseCare.

NorseCare

Inspectors have said that all 34 of the county’s residential homes and housing with care schemes run by an arms-length Norfolk County Council company are good.

Following recent inspections at care homes and housing with care schemes operated by NorseCare, inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have provided ‘good’ ratings at all of them.

NorseCare provides care and support to more than 1,400 residential care homes and 15 housing with care schemes, including Mayflower Court at the Bowthorpe Care Village, Lydia Eva Court in Gorleston, Woodlands in King’s Lynn, St Nicholas House in Dereham and Westfields in Swaffham.

Karen Knight, managing director of NorseCare, said: “This really is a phenomenal achievement for our homes and schemes. It recognises the incredible daily efforts of our dedicated care staff as well as the focus and commitment of our support teams.

“To be currently ranked as the number one care provider as a result of very thorough CQC inspections is great news for our staff and for the people receiving our care and support.”

When compared to other care companies which operate more than 15 care homes, NorseCare are the only care provider in England and Wales with all of their homes rated as good or above by the CQC.

Many of the homes and schemes provide support for people living with dementia.

NorseCare was formed by Norfolk County Council in 2011. It employs more than 1,600 staff across the homes and schemes.

Andrew Proctor, leader of the council, said: “I am extremely proud of this achievement by NorseCare. There is a continuing drive for excellence and high quality within all of their homes.

“This is reflected in their high CQC ratings and is an extremely positive indication of how NorseCare continues to provide excellent care for all the people who live with them.”

However, one of the care homes which was rated good, could be set to close.

Norse Care said a review of its residential homes had identified the cost of Burnam House, in Terrington St John, was particularly high.

Consultation over the care home’s future, which could lead to its closure and people being moved elsewhere, recently ended.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Beauty therapist collapsed and died 17 days after breast enlargement

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video Family-run toy shop swindled by fraudsters with fake £50 notes

Richard Harding outside Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham, where fraudsters stole £200. Photo: Richard Harding

Man looking to jump off Norwich bridge rescued by police

Police at Novi Sad Bridge in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video No no no! Giant inflatable Santa causes traffic chaos

An inflatable Santa blocking Cromwell Road in Wisbech. Photo: Muhammad Fareed

Man jailed and told to give his collection of 5,000 rare bird eggs to Natural History Museum

Daniel Lingham Photo: Bill Smith

Video Do you still have a local? Almost a quarter of our pubs have closed since turn of the millennium

From Left: Nigel Davies, Jane Edrupt, Mary Seward (Deputy Mayor of North Walsham), Richard Cornwall and Sue Squires. Picture: Maurice Gray

Everything you need to know as Art Fair East returns to Norwich

Brian Korteling and Will Teather outside St Andrews Hall - the venue for Art Fair East 2018

Editor’s opinion: Tell me what you want Norfolk and Norwich to be like in 2040

What a fine city Norwich is - but what do we want it to be by 2040?
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast