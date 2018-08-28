Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Windfarm substation plans will ‘no doubt’ lead to judicial review, says MP

PUBLISHED: 14:39 23 January 2019

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has met with councillors, campaigners and landowners in the area set to be affected by the plans for the substation. Pictured, the Conservative MP during a visit to the proposed site in Necton. Photo: GEORGE FREEMAN

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has met with councillors, campaigners and landowners in the area set to be affected by the plans for the substation. Pictured, the Conservative MP during a visit to the proposed site in Necton. Photo: GEORGE FREEMAN

Archant

An MP has said he has “no doubt” a successful judicial review will be held over plans to locate a substation connected to one of the world’s largest windfarms in a quiet Norfolk village.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has met with councillors, campaigners and landowners in the area set to be affected by the plans for the substation. Pictured, the Conservative MP during a visit to the proposed site in Necton. Photo: GEORGE FREEMANMid Norfolk MP George Freeman has met with councillors, campaigners and landowners in the area set to be affected by the plans for the substation. Pictured, the Conservative MP during a visit to the proposed site in Necton. Photo: GEORGE FREEMAN

Mid Norfolk MP, George Freeman, criticised the Swedish energy company Vattenfall for its lack of “proper consultation” into the plans to build a substation at Necton to connect an offshore windfarm to the National Grid.

In a letter to the planning inspector, the Conservative MP voiced his “strong opposition” to the Norfolk Vanguard windfarm plans being granted the go-ahead and described the pre-application consultation as “inadequate”.

He told the inspector: “The company have shown a very clear disregard for the views and concerns of local councillors, residents, businesses - in what they seem to have viewed as a simple ‘box-checking’ exercise.”

“The failure to properly engage with the local community has resulted in a completely inappropriate site being chosen.

“I have no doubt that, unless proper consultation takes place, a successful judicial review will follow.”

He also claimed the company has provided no up to date images of what the substation could look like, and said construction at the “incredibly prominent” location would be a “significant visual blight”.

Mr Freeman said: “I am continuing to support the local communities in their opposition to the proposals in their current form, and I intend to secure a debate for MPs in Westminster on the wider policy matter of offshore wind energy in the East.”

It comes after Mr Freeman wrote to the chief executive of Breckland Council last month, to express his concerns about the risk of digging up land that had been contaminated in a 1996 F-16 fighter jet crash.

Ruari Lean, Vanguard development manager, said: “We appreciate the meaningful and robust conversations we’ve had with residents, landowners, businesses and stakeholders in Norfolk in recent years.

“These conversations, addressing real and specific issues, have influenced the proposed design of Norfolk Vanguard and made it a better project capable of generating low cost power, free from fossil fuels.

“And we will continue to talk to local people about Norfolk Vanguard - including in relation to the substation - as we strive to minimise the project’s impact and maximise opportunities for local communities, businesses and workers.”

Vattenfall state on their website they have distributed around 100,000 newsletters; held 31 public events; spoken with approximately 2,500 people; and received more than 1,000 written responses.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Builder who took £1,500 from woman for work he never started walks away from court unpunished

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Santander closes three high street banks in Norfolk

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Why To Kill a Mockingbird has been cancelled at Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-Norwich City player found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Mercy nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

‘He always put others before himself’ - tributes to Taverham Nursery Centre owner who has died

Roy_Drane_obituary

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Do you have what it takes to become a farmer on the Norfolk County Farms estate?

Norfolk County Council will be letting four farm holdings within its County Farms estate in 2019. Pictured: Paston Farm, Mautby Estate. Picture: Joe Casey Photography

Tweets suggesting Leeds fans attack Norwich City team bus criticised

Carrow Road. Picture by Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists