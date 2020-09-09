Search

Advanced search

Drivers confused as bus lane is included in roadworks diversion

PUBLISHED: 05:45 10 September 2020

A bus gate on White Horse Lane has been included in a traffic diversion causing confusion among motorists Picture: South Norfolk Police

A bus gate on White Horse Lane has been included in a traffic diversion causing confusion among motorists Picture: South Norfolk Police

South Norfolk Police

Drivers have been assured they will not face fines for using a bus gate after it was included in a traffic diversion route.

White Horse Lane, Trowse. Photo by Simon Finlay.White Horse Lane, Trowse. Photo by Simon Finlay.

From the beginning of this week, a stretch of Mansfield Lane in Lakenham has been closed to allow for repair work to be carried out to a wall outside a property, - which has been blighted by vehicles striking it.

To allow for the work to be carried out, a two-week road closure has been implemented, with Norfolk County Council putting a signposted diversion in place.

However, this route includes a stretch of White Horse Lane in Trowse which ordinarily serves as a bus lane during rush hour traffic, between 8-9.30am.

The restrictions have been suspended for the duration of the works, but it has led to confusion among motorists and fears they may face fines in future.

Stuart Edge, from Poringland, who uses the route for his commute to work, said the confusion had led to “chaos” on the roads as fellow motorists followed the diversion.

He said: “The road is usually a bus gate so that obviously is something that needed to be taken into account.

“On Monday morning it was chaos. People were following the diversion then blocking the middle of the road while they tried to figure out whether or not they were allowed to go through.

You may also want to watch:

“It really should have been made a lot more clear as I’m sure plenty of people must be worried that they will be fined.”

However, with the traffic restrictions suspended for the duration of the works, this should not be the case.

A spokesman for the council said: “Mansfield Lane, Norwich is closed to through traffic for essential repairs to be carried out to a boundary wall by the property owner.

“While the work is under way a fully signed diversion route will be in place, and as this route includes White Horse Lane, the traffic restriction on that route has been temporarily suspended.

“Norfolk Constabulary is aware of the diversion and those using the road will not be issued a penalty notice while the diversion is in place.”

The works are due for completion on Friday, September 18.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s cool’: teen clubber’s boast after knocking out police officer

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Family racially abused while waiting for Bewilderwood boat

A boat ride at Bewilderwood. Police are investigating an inident of racist abuse that happened when a family were queuing for a boat. Picture: James Rouse

County farms manager sacked after council upholds allegations

Norfolk County Farms lets 17,000 acres to tenants. Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Ten-week-old Cockapoo puppies stolen overnight

Six 10-week-old Cockapoo puppies have been stolen from a property in Carbrooke. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Prime Minister’s ‘moonshot’ plan to get UK back to normal by Christmas

(Left to right) Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance lay out the new coronavirus plan. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Defender demands City forget about the Premier League and focus on Huddersfield

Christoph Zimmermann says City won't be thinking too far ahead when they begin their Championship campaign this weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Misleading’ claim as row over £1.9m car park takes a further twist

How the new car park at Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters could look. Pic: Icarus Consulting Ltd.

Number of marriages plummet at Tudor venue because of Covid

Newlyweds Anna-Grace Easton and Joseph Easton, the first to get married at Hautbois Hall's new ceremony barn despite coronavirus restrictions. They, together with wedding planner Cheryl Beeney, centre, officially launch the venue. Pic: mattwilkinsonphotography.co.uk