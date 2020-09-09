Drivers confused as bus lane is included in roadworks diversion

A bus gate on White Horse Lane has been included in a traffic diversion causing confusion among motorists Picture: South Norfolk Police South Norfolk Police

Drivers have been assured they will not face fines for using a bus gate after it was included in a traffic diversion route.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

White Horse Lane, Trowse. Photo by Simon Finlay. White Horse Lane, Trowse. Photo by Simon Finlay.

From the beginning of this week, a stretch of Mansfield Lane in Lakenham has been closed to allow for repair work to be carried out to a wall outside a property, - which has been blighted by vehicles striking it.

To allow for the work to be carried out, a two-week road closure has been implemented, with Norfolk County Council putting a signposted diversion in place.

However, this route includes a stretch of White Horse Lane in Trowse which ordinarily serves as a bus lane during rush hour traffic, between 8-9.30am.

The restrictions have been suspended for the duration of the works, but it has led to confusion among motorists and fears they may face fines in future.

Stuart Edge, from Poringland, who uses the route for his commute to work, said the confusion had led to “chaos” on the roads as fellow motorists followed the diversion.

He said: “The road is usually a bus gate so that obviously is something that needed to be taken into account.

“On Monday morning it was chaos. People were following the diversion then blocking the middle of the road while they tried to figure out whether or not they were allowed to go through.

You may also want to watch:

“It really should have been made a lot more clear as I’m sure plenty of people must be worried that they will be fined.”

However, with the traffic restrictions suspended for the duration of the works, this should not be the case.

A spokesman for the council said: “Mansfield Lane, Norwich is closed to through traffic for essential repairs to be carried out to a boundary wall by the property owner.

“While the work is under way a fully signed diversion route will be in place, and as this route includes White Horse Lane, the traffic restriction on that route has been temporarily suspended.

“Norfolk Constabulary is aware of the diversion and those using the road will not be issued a penalty notice while the diversion is in place.”

The works are due for completion on Friday, September 18.