Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:15 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 21 October 2019

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

Travellers have moved onto a park and ride site on the outskirts of Norwich.

Several caravans and other vehicles were parked at Harford Park and Ride on Monday morning, taking up a large section of the car park.

As of around 10.45am there were around a dozen caravans and motor homes stationed at the park and ride, which is close to the A47.

It is not clear at this stage how long the vehicles have been on site.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said it had been made aware of the situation.

More follows.

