'Large encampment' of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

PUBLISHED: 07:43 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:23 27 May 2020

Archant

A park and ride site on the edge of the city has today been closed after a large encampment of caravans moved on to its car park last night.

The Costessey park and ride, on Long Lane, was closed late on Tuesday night after around 15 caravans arrived on site.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said that police had been made aware of the “15 or so” caravans via phone call and that they would engage with the landowner to discuss their next steps.

They said the police had received a phone call reporting the encampment and that they were aware of it.

However, while the constabulary has been informed, the responsibility for managing Traveller encampments lies with Norfolk County Council.

As of 7.30am on Wednesday morning, several caravans remained on the site, spread across the width of the car park and covering around a third of it.

The entrance to the car park has been cordoned off and a single members of staff from operator KonectBuses was redirecting motorists to the Thickthorn site.

The bus services that ordinarily run from the site in Costessey will instead run from Thickthorn.

A spokesman for Norwich Park and Ride wrote on Twitter: “Service 510 - Due to a large unauthorised encampment at Costessey Park & Ride we have had to temporarily close this site today. The same service will run but from Thickthorn (A11/A47 Junction) instead. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

