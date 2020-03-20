Search

Advanced search

Town Council by-election postponed

PUBLISHED: 12:33 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 20 March 2020

East Suffolk Council. Picture: Thomas Chapman

East Suffolk Council. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Archant

A town council by-election that was scheduled to take place next week has been postponed amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

A Lowestoft Town Council by-election for the Elmtree parish ward was set to be held next Thursday – but it has now been postponed.

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said they had “received an urgent correspondence from The Cabinet Office” stating that it would be “reasonable and consistent with the national position” for a Returning Officer to “take the unprecedented step to suspend any poll scheduled at this time.”

As a result the Returning Officer has taken the decision to postpone the by-election scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 26 for the Lowestoft Elmtree parish ward, in order “to protect the health and wellbeing of our communities and staff.”

Stephen Baker, Returning Officer, said: “The safety of our residents and staff is paramount and in line with the national position I have decided to postpone the Lowestoft Elmtree Parish Ward by-election until a more suitable time in the future.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close

Boris Johnson received flack for telling people to 'stay away' from businesses without telling them to shut explicitly. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

Coronavirus: Fish and chip shop’s new idea to keep serving customers

Paul and Victoria Slater, owners of Long John Hill Fish Bar. Pic: Archant

Revealed: The two Norfolk spots named among best 101 places to live in the country

Norwich and Sheringham have been named among the 101 best places to live in the UK. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday park announces closures over coronavirus

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

Second home owners return to coastal towns amid Coronavirus isolation

David Beavan on the pier in Southwold. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

Mark Armstrong: Why it’s still so important for people to get their sporting fix

We all still need to get our sporting fix during these strange times, says Mark Armstrong. Picture: Archant

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to split into emergency zones

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24