Town Council by-election postponed

East Suffolk Council. Picture: Thomas Chapman Archant

A town council by-election that was scheduled to take place next week has been postponed amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Lowestoft Town Council by-election for the Elmtree parish ward was set to be held next Thursday – but it has now been postponed.

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said they had “received an urgent correspondence from The Cabinet Office” stating that it would be “reasonable and consistent with the national position” for a Returning Officer to “take the unprecedented step to suspend any poll scheduled at this time.”

As a result the Returning Officer has taken the decision to postpone the by-election scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 26 for the Lowestoft Elmtree parish ward, in order “to protect the health and wellbeing of our communities and staff.”

Stephen Baker, Returning Officer, said: “The safety of our residents and staff is paramount and in line with the national position I have decided to postpone the Lowestoft Elmtree Parish Ward by-election until a more suitable time in the future.”