Tidal flood walls to be built as part of 'significant' scheme for harbour area

BEFORE: Waveney Road in Lowestoft as it is now, prior to proposed construction. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Archant

Tidal flood walls look set to be built as part of a scheme to reduce the risk of flooding in a coastal town.

AFTER: Brickwork cladding on Waveney Road in Lowestoft post construction. The defence wall along Station Square and Waveney Road would be brickwork clad to the roadside rather than a concrete finish. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. AFTER: Brickwork cladding on Waveney Road in Lowestoft post construction. The defence wall along Station Square and Waveney Road would be brickwork clad to the roadside rather than a concrete finish. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Plans have been submitted for the "construction of tidal flood walls in Lowestoft Outer Harbour," as part of the wider Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project (LFRMP).

With the multi-million pound LFRMP aiming to reduce the risk of flooding from the sea, rivers and extreme rainfall, proposals will be discussed by East Suffolk Council's planning committee north at Riverside, Lowestoft, next Tuesday, January 14.

With two applications submitted by the council - deemed council development and listed building consent - to be heard, it centres around the "construction of tidal flood walls in Lowestoft Outer Harbour, to provide a 1 in 200 (0.5%) AEP standard of protection against direct tidal flooding to residential and commercial areas of Lowestoft."

Councillors will be told that planning officers recommend that both applications be given the green light.

The planning report states: "This project delivers improved tidal flood resilience to Lowestoft."

With the proposals earmarked for 13.8 acres (5.6ha) within Lowestoft Outer Harbour, the application site is divided into four parts - South of the harbour channel around the yacht club and South Pier pavilion; North of the harbour channel around the trawl dock; North of the Hamilton Dock basin and to the south of Hamilton Road and a works compound on the former Shell base in the inner harbour at the west end of Commercial Road.

It acts along with "development proposals being reviewed by the Secretary of State for a tidal barrier in the navigation channel," according to the planning report.

A design and access statement says: "The scheme broadly comprises approximately 900m length of tidal flood walls up to 1.6m in height, demountable barriers and flood gates to be constructed around the perimeter of Lowestoft Outer Harbour/port area."

With the works earmarked to take around "21 months to complete," it states: "The walls will provide protection for one in 200-year events."

With concerns raised over noise impacts, an objection was received from the Royal Norfolk & Suffolk Yacht Club for the deemed council development application, but the recommendation to councillors is "to approve with conditions."

The report concludes: "Employment is created during the works and thereafter in regeneration projects.

"There is significant public benefit."

Listed building consent application

The listed building consent application to be heard by councillors next week, centres around the Grade 2 star listed yacht club.

The planning report states: "The proposal is considered to preserve the special interest of the listed building and form part of a project that delivers significant public benefits.

"Officers recommend that listed building consent be granted."

The works "within the curtilage of the yacht club" comprise alterations to the landward side entrance point into the car park, with the other works "to provide coastal defence."

Recommending approval with conditions, it concludes: "This proposal as it relates to this Listed Building application is a small part of an important project with very significant public benefits.

"The proposal will preserve the special interest of the listed building."