Search

Advanced search

‘Astounding’ response as 3,000 volunteer to help during coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:22 25 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 25 April 2020

Voluntary Norfolk chief executive Alan Hopley said he was 'astounded' by the response to an appeal for volunteers to help during the coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Voluntary Norfolk chief executive Alan Hopley said he was 'astounded' by the response to an appeal for volunteers to help during the coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

More than 3,000 people have signed up to volunteer to help others in Norfolk during the coronavirus pandemic - a response described as “astounding” by charity bosses.

When lockdown first started, council staff were redeployed to help those in need, with people from areas such as libraries and leisure centres answering calls from the public and delivering food parcels.

But a stream of volunteers signed up after Voluntary Norfolk appealed for help, and they have now started going out to provide vital support.

Alan Hopley, chief executive of Voluntary Norfolk, said: “We have been astounded by the fantastic response we have had to our call for volunteers.

“People are really keen to help at this critical time and to support the incredible work being done by NHS staff and other key workers.

“We are working our way through the list of 3,000 people who registered, to ensure they can be deployed quickly and safely.

You may also want to watch:

“Some of the tasks they will be carrying out require DBS checks, and we need to make sure these have happened before people start their roles.”

He was keen to stress volunteers would be needed, not only in the short term, but throughout the pandemic and in the recovery phase which will follow.

His message to those waiting to be deployed is that people will be called upon and their offer of help is appreciated.

He said: “Bringing our communities together is extremely important, not only now but as we go through recovery. The role of the Covid-19 volunteers will change over time, but they will be needed just as much in the coming weeks and months as they are now.

“If you have signed up and are waiting to volunteer, please be reassured that we are extremely grateful for your show of support and will be calling on your help.”

People who have signed up to volunteer but have not heard anything back from Voluntary Norfolk are asked to check their junk email folders or email covid19responseteam@voluntarynorfolk.org.uk and they will investigate.

Volunteers waiting to be placed into roles can still offer support close to home, by completing a Here to Help postcard, backed by the EDP, and available to download from the Norfolk County Council website.

MORE: Six further coronavirus patient deaths in Norfolk hospitals

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

Homebase to reopen Norfolk store after coronavirus shutdown

Homebase is re-opening 20 stores after the coronavirus shut down. Pic: Homebase

See inside this ‘magnificent’ Grade II listed manor house for sale for £2m

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

Tributes paid to Norwich actor who was ‘always there with a smile’ after coronavirus death

Clive Stubbs (standing) at one of REDuck Producktions at the Maddermarket Bar with fellow actor Burtie Welland. Picture: REDuck Producktions

Bad hair day? Hairdressers set to be closed for another six months

Hairdressers have been told they may not be allowed to open for another six months. Inset: Charlotte Sims of Charisma Beauty in Norwich. Picture: Getty/Charisma

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 30s among six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk’s hospitals

Four more patients with coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Tributes paid to Norwich actor who was ‘always there with a smile’ after coronavirus death

Clive Stubbs (standing) at one of REDuck Producktions at the Maddermarket Bar with fellow actor Burtie Welland. Picture: REDuck Producktions

Distraught seal saved from beach after being harassed by walkers

A young seal, which was later named ‘Jump and Clap, was found distraught on Sheringham beach after being harrased. Picture: Seal and Shore Watch UK

Pub landlord: ‘We’ve taught ourselves how to run a completely different business’

Terry and Pam Gillman, landlords at The Black Horse in Thetford, have had to adapt their business amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

‘We need guidance’ - Canaries unsure if Duda can complete loan

Ondrej Duda joined Norwich City on loan from Hertha Berlin in January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24