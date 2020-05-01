Search

Business’ future in doubt after Third Crossing announcement - as others welcome step forward

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 May 2020

Visualisations of the Lake Lothing Third Crossing. PHOTO: Suffolk County Council

Archant

Long-awaited progress on Lowestoft’s bid for a third river crossing over Lake Lothing has been met with mixed views in the town.

Nexen. PHOTO: Bill DarnellNexen. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

While many welcomed the announcement, one local company raised concerns of the future of their business in the town.

In March, Nexen Lift Truck Technology warned 200 jobs could be lost should the crossing go-ahead as proposed.

Plans to extend their business with a £8 million office extension were rejected on land near to the site of the crossing, despite approval initially being granted in 2007. Tim Mason, managing director, said: “On hearing the news today that Lowestoft’s Third River Crossing has been given the green light for approval by the secretary of state, we are amazed that this government have, during these tragic and unprecedented times of national emergency and looming recession and austerity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, had time to deal with this non-essential issue and instead sees fit to sanction this type of public spending that could have instead been used to stimulate the town’s failing economy.

“Because none of our concerns regarding the river crossing’s effect on the company have been dealt with, Nexen will now be forced into re-evaluating its position on whether manufacturing in the town can continue.”

Dan Poitras, chairman of Lowestoft Vision and manager of the Britten Centre, however, welcomed the announcement.

He said: “It is wonderful news for the town.

“It will improve traffic flow, especially once Covid-19 is over with, and will help our businesses making deliveries, and will help improve congestion when the bascule bridge is raised, and it can help our staycationers better utilise our beaches and culture.

“It will also make the town centre a nicer and quieter place to visit - a greener and happier place.”

Waveney MP Peter Aldous and project director Charlie Jordan cutting the ribbon at ScottishPower Renewables' operations and maintanence centre on Hamilton Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Warren Page and ScottishPower Renewables.Waveney MP Peter Aldous and project director Charlie Jordan cutting the ribbon at ScottishPower Renewables' operations and maintanence centre on Hamilton Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Warren Page and ScottishPower Renewables.

Charlie Jordan, East Anglia ONE Project Director at ScottishPower Renewables, said: “We have made Lowestoft our base for operations and maintenance activity to support our offshore windfarms.

“Investments in vital infrastructure like the third crossing over Lake Lothing will bring further tangible benefits for the local area. This is good news for the people and businesses of Lowestoft.”

