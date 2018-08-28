Search

Theresa May gets cabinet backing for Brexit deal – but anger is growing

PUBLISHED: 20:05 14 November 2018

Prime minister Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street Photo: PA

Prime minister Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Theresa May has dramatically won the backing of her cabinet for the Brexit deal – but anger is growing among Brexiteers.

After a marathon five-hour meeting in Number 10 the prime minister spoke to the nation and declared: “The choice was this deal that enables us to take back control and to build a brighter future for our country or going back to square one with more division, more uncertainty and a failure to deliver on the referendum.

“It is my job as prime minister to explain the decisions that the government has taken and I stand ready to do that beginning tomorrow with a statement in parliament.

“I believe that what I owe to this country is to take decisions that are in the national interest and I firmly believe with my head and my heart that this is a decision which is in the best interests of our entire United Kingdom.”

But leading Brexit supporters are now threatening to spark a leadership contest amid growing anger about the details of the agreement with the European Union.

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street confirming that cabinet has agreed the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement Photo: PA

Prominent Brexiteer and former UKIP leader Nigel farage tweeted: “Any cabinet member who is a genuine Brexiteer must now resign or never be trusted again, this is the worst deal in history.”

So far MPs in the East of England have held their tongues as they wait for more detail over the Brexit agreement.

Numerous MPs were contacted for comment but, although it is widely expected the vast majority will back the prime minister, most were unwilling to fully back Mrs May at this stage.

However North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham said: “I am a realist. If people like Dominic Raab, Andrea Leadsom, Penny Mordaunt and Michael Gove can live with it then so can I.

“Those people asking for a change of leadership need to ask themselves ‘what is the alternative?’ This deal has a good chance of getting through parliament. A no-deal Brexit has no chance of getting agreement.

“The deal is not perfect. But what I would say to people in my constituency is that once we have control over our sovereignty we can begin to make changes.”

Mrs May now faces a tough challenge to get the deal through parliament with both Leavers and Remainers unhappy with some of the details.

