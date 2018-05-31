Pub could be knocked down 'for health and safety reasons'

Griffin pub at Thorpe St Andrew, pictured when it was still in business Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2011

A disused pub on the edge of Norwich could be demolished and replaced with a health care facility after its owners admitted "the ship had sailed" on reviving it as a local.

The boarded-up Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google The boarded-up Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

The Griffin, in Thorpe St Andrew, has been boarded up for more than a year after it was put up for sale by Ei Publican Partnerships in 2017.

It has stood derelict since, having been purchased by London-based asset management company Marlinspike, which is preparing plans for a new use for the 230-year-old pub.

However Gary Leigh, one of the firm's directors, has said that as the building had become such a frequent victim of break-ins, it was perishing to the point that it needed completely demolishing.

He said: "We have done all we can to preserve the building as it is, but it just keeps being broken into.

"The inside of the building is so damaged that it is incredibly dangerous and the last thing we would want is a vandal breaking in and killing themselves in the process."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Leigh said that an application has been submitted to Broadland District Council to demolish the building, first listed as a pub in 1789, which - if successful - would be followed by a second next year to develop the site.

He added: "The ship has sailed on it being brought back as a pub, but we are keen to work with the community to find a new use for it that will be of real community value.

"We are hoping to submit a planning application next year for a health care-related use.

"However, for health and safety reasons we need the building to be demolished before any more damage is done. The building has exceeded its life span."

According to the Norfolk Pubs website, the premises on Yarmouth Road was recorded as The Griffon in 1789.

In 1888, its name was then changed to the Griffin and Pleasure Gardens in 1888, while it has also been known as Gunga Din's Old Colonial House.

It was renamed The Griffin in 2000, before being bought by Marlinspike in 2018.