Norfolk council to decide on 'vandal proof' public toilets

The building that could be converted into loos.

A Norfolk town could soon be getting “vandal proof” public toilets when the plans are discussed at a council meeting.

From left, Swaffham Mayor Terry Jennison, Town Clerk Richard Bishop, Carpenter Colin Yorke and Deputy Mayor Anne Tigue.

On Wednesday, January 16, Swaffham Town Council will discuss a bid to turn a derelict building in the Recreation Park, on Cley Road, into the “vandal proof” toilets.

The building has not been open to the public for 15 years, and has been used by the council for storage.

Throughout the years the structure has been targeted by vandals - but if the council agrees on plans to convert it into toilets that could all change.

Town clerk Richard Bishop said: “The building was handed to the council from Breckland [Council] a few years ago.

“Due to the age and the vandalism the council will be discussing the cost of the project.

“When trying to put on events, we have to get toilets to come to the ground but to have the building as toilets, we would not have to do this.

“If the proposal goes through they will be nice, almost vandal proof toilets. There will be room for cubicles and storage.”

An offer has been made by James Edwards and Bespoke Norfolk Ltd to carry out the work, but the council would have to increase its budget to £2,000 for the work and upkeep.

Mr Bishop added: “A local company has come forward to do the work in partnership with the council to get the toilets up and running.

“Much of the building has not had public use for a number of years, but it has been used for storage of gritting salt and one or two pieces of playground equipment before being installed.”

The discussion about the conversion into public toilets comes after Diss Town Council decided that it would keep its toilets located at Mere Mouth.

The decision followed more than a year of debate about whether to demolish them.

Swaffham Town Council will meet at 6pm at the Town Hall.