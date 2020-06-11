Town deputy mayor steps down after three years
PUBLISHED: 07:40 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:40 11 June 2020
A market town’s deputy mayor has stepped down after three years in the role.
Keith Sandle has stepped down as Swaffham Town Council’s deputy mayor due to home and work commitments.
Mr Sandle will remain as a councillor.
He said: “After much consideration and deliberation I have decided to step down as deputy mayor.
“Please be assured that I have not taken this decision lightly nor frivolously.”
Mrs Skinner said: “Thank you very much for supporting me through our year.”
Judy Anscombe was chosen as the new deputy mayor.
