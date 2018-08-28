Search

Advanced search

Bid to stop repeat of controversial probe into county councillors’ emails

PUBLISHED: 15:13 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:43 10 December 2018

Labour's Steve Morphew, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Labour's Steve Morphew, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Moves have been made to ensure a controversial probe, where the county council’s Conservative administration was given permission to hunt through fellow Tory councillors’ email logs, is never repeated.

Earlier this year, Dr Wendy Thomson, managing director of Norfolk County Council, sanctioned an investigation into who leaked an email about councillors’ expenses.

It was led by Stuart Dark, Conservative councillor for Dersingham and a former senior Metropolitan Police officer. He is now chairman of the children’s services committee.

The investigation was launched after the EDP ran an article based on information in an email sent by then county council leader Cliff Jordan to his fellow Conservative councillors, telling them not to reveal what they had spent their allowance increase on.

While the investigation into email logs did not lead to any sanctions against any members, opposition councillors criticised the probe - and the way the council’s top officer had permitted it.

The Conservative group had given permission, but at a meeting of the council today a motion was tabled to tighten up council policies to prevent such an investigation happening again.

The motion, put forward by Labour’s Steve Morphew and unanimously agreed, called for a group of councillors working on the council’s constitution to add in wording to prevent such a probe happening again.

That will state that, other than if the monitoring officer is investigating an alleged code of conduct breach or law enforcement agencies are probing an allegation, all information about and contained in councillor emails should remain confidential.

For any other reason, written permission would need to be sought and given by councillors.

Mr Morphew said: “I know one of the issues was that the Conservative group gave permission, but I think individuals, not the group, should be the ones to give permission.

“I’d like to see it properly examined and properly codified as part of the constitution.

“The aim of this motion is to try to ensure that what happened never happens again.”

Independent councillor Alexandra Kemp, who represents Clenchwarton and King’s Lynn South, said it was important that people contacting councillors knew that information would not be compromised.

There could yet be exemptions because of Freedom Of Information Act or Data access requests, but the working group will consider that.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Two people killed after crash involving Porsche and Golf GTI near A11

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a crash in Cambridgeshire . Picture: James Bass

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Powering on to compete with the best

Some of the Norwich City Powerchair Football squad, with Mike Coleman third from left, and Tracey Coleman standing second from right. Picture submitted
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast