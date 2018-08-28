Search

Advanced search

Theatre facing final curtain if council does not continue financial support

PUBLISHED: 15:47 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 04 January 2019

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

A coastal theatre could be facing its final curtain if council bosses do not intervene with financial support.

St George's Theatre in Great YarmouthPhoto: George RyanSt George's Theatre in Great YarmouthPhoto: George Ryan

St George’s Theatre in Great Yarmouth is currently faced with grave financial difficulties, with a £28,000 hole in its finances placing its future in jeopardy.

In a confidential report to Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s policy and resources committee on Friday January 11 - seen by this newspaper - council bosses have warned that should it not step in, the theatre could close.

The report says: “Should members choose not to continue providing financial support to St George’s then it is probable that the trust will close its operations and leave remaining debt.

“In addition to this, the chapel and pavilion buildings would be passed back into the care of the borough council. This brings with it financial liabilities.”

The report, from Michelle Burdett, the council’s head of inward investment, asks members to agree to further support the theatre trust, with more than £130,000 of further funding.

This figure is broken down as follows:

• A grant of £27,000 for the remainder of this financial year

• Management fees of £25,000 for 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years

• An additional £80,000 split across 2019/20 and 2020/21 as match funding for an Arts Councils bid

It also asks them to agree to write off £21,000 of electricity debt accumulated by the theatre over the past year.

As it stands, the council provides the theatre trust with an annual £20,000 management fee and in October 2018 also set aside a £33,000 emergency fund to help with costs of the winter season and the pantomime.

The financial struggles at the theatre have been well documented, with its café ceasing to sell food and lunches in October as a cost saving measure.

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “Running a year-round arts venue is always challenging financially and we have been carrying problems from the renovation of the theatre, such as utilities not being properly billed over several years.

“It has also taken time to learn the right type of shows to run so that what we offer has the right balance of popular shows and new experiences local people can’t get everywhere, like our community shows and youth theatre groups.

“We are taking steps to reduce costs and believe if we can make a fresh start we can ensure the show goes on for Great Yarmouth audiences.”

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council declined to comment on the contents of the report, as it is a confidential paper.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

CCTV appeal following criminal damage in Stevenage

Officers would like to speak to the two men pictured as part of their enquiries into criminal damage in Canterbury Way, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Police appeal after man robbed in Hitchin

Man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage arrested

Police have arrested a man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage.

Union’s anger as date set for Stevenage school’s academisation

Barclay School teachers took strike action in December, and were joined by parents, sixth-formers, local NEU representative Jill Borcherds and other members of the community. Picture: Jim Brown

Have you seen missing 76-year-old from Stevenage?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Theatre facing final curtain if council does not continue financial support

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated: Man attacked with golf club in early hours of New Year’s Day

A man has been arrested following an assault in Happisburgh. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists