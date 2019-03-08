Norfolk MP Liz Truss made international trade secretary

Liz Truss arriving for a meeting with the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

South West Norfolk MP has bagged a top government job under new prime minister Boris Johnson.

Ms Truss, who campaigned passionately for Mr Johnson during the leadership race, has been handed the job of international trade secretary in return for her loyalty.

Under Theresa May Ms Truss had been chief secretary to the treasury.

She had been tipped for chancellor or even foreign secretary but those posts went to Sajid Javid and Dominic Raab respectively.

The appointments came as Mr Johnson staged a major overhaul of Theresa May's government, with more than half of her cabinet either quitting or being sacked.

When Tory big-hitters were still deciding which horse to back - or whether to line up in the leadership starting gates themselves - Ms Truss was striding tall alongside Mr Johnson.

She fell in behind Boris Johnson from the start, and was among those doing his batting when allegations about his private life surfaced mid-campaign.

Ms Truss boasts an impressive CV, defying her upbringing by left-leaning parents to hold posts as education minister, secretary of state for the environment and justice secretary in Conservative governments.

Away from politics, Ms Truss's flair for social media has seen her offer an insight into the woman behind the politician by updating her Instagram account with pictures of her relaxing at the beach, or behind the scenes at official events.

Infamously, the worlds of social media and politics combined in 2014, when her improbably enthusiastic speech about opening pork markets in Beijing went viral - pilloried on satirical programmes such as Have I Got News For You?

Ms Truss, who is married with two children, was brought up in Yorkshire and studied philosophy, politics and economics at Merton College, Oxford, where she became president of the University Liberal Democrats.

She previously worked in the energy and telecommunications industry and is a qualified management accountant.

Liz Truss says she is "very pleased" with her new job as International Trade Secretary as she leaves Number 10 with a big smile on her face pic.twitter.com/NReBXcZ6lx — Georgina Stubbs (@georginafstubbs) July 24, 2019

The 43-year-old entered parliament in 2010 and backed the campaign for Britain to remain in the EU.

- More to follow.