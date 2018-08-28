Search

Restoration project promises to bring 19th century Broads mill back from the brink

PUBLISHED: 19:00 07 December 2018

Six Mile House drainage mill in Halvergate, which is in line for a restoration. Picture: Broadland Environmental Services Ltd

A 19th century drainage mill is in line for a facelift, as the Broads Authority looks to call a halt to its deterioration.

Six Mile House draining mill, on the banks of the Bure in Halvergate, has seen better days, having been out of action for decades.

And while it is not preparing to be brought back into working order, works to renovate the landmark have been agreed by Broads planning bosses.

The restoration is being carried out as part of the BA’s Water, Mills and Marshes project and will see the roof, doors and windows replaced to improve the look of the former mill.

The mill dates back to the 1800s and was originally used to drain land south of the Bure and has been awarded grade two listed status.

Six Mile House Drainage Mill as it currently looks. Picture: Broads AuthoritySix Mile House Drainage Mill as it currently looks. Picture: Broads Authority

However, its sails and cap were removed around 1990 and replace with a flat protective roof, which is due to be replaced.

Jack Ibbotson, BA planning officer, said: “The mill is currently in a bad state of repair and is in need of conservation.

“The renovations are needed to protect the building and prevent it from further deteriorating, so further down the line if we want to fully restore it, we could.”

Bill Dickson, a secretary of state-appointed member of the committee, asked what the long term plan for the mill was.

Ben Hogg, historic environment manager at the BA, said: “The work is to consolidate the mill, however, at the moment there are no plans to reinstall the cap or sails.”

BA chairman Haydn Thirtle said he “fully supported” the initiative and that he was pleased it had been approved.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that as part of an ongoing partnership between the authority and the college, that City College Norwich students would be involved in the restoration works.

The new roof will be made of flat metal cladding and coping flashing, designed to protect the structure of the mill. The project will also see floors and a ladder inside the mill repaired.

As it is part of the Water, Mills and Marshes scheme, it will be paid for from Heritage Lottery funding.

Newsletter Sign Up

