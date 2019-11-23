Search

Advanced search

5 key issues that will decide who wins in North Norfolk

23 November, 2019 - 09:50
The historic Cromer Pier in North Norfolk, a constituency where the 2019 general election battle is set to be close Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The historic Cromer Pier in North Norfolk, a constituency where the 2019 general election battle is set to be close Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

North Norfolk voted to leave the European Union but for years it had a remain supporting MP in the Liberal Democrats' Sir Norman Lamb.

But Sir Norman is not standing this time - and many people believe without his personality being a factor votes might swing back to the Tories.

Sir Norman Lamb's successor as Lib Dem candidate wants to revoke Article 50 immediately and kill off Brexit.

The big question at the general election will be how many of Sir Norman's supporters stick with the Lib Dems now that he's gone especially if they voted leave in the referendum?

MORE: What does the Labour manifesto mean for our region?

In North Norfolk the battle is on to grab the 'Norman factor' voters.

So, ahead of next month's general election, the Brexit issue is likely to be a key issue.

Other issues for North Norfolk include:

Mental health - A cash boost for the NHS to help treat mental health with the same urgency as physical health will be popular. This is particularly critical in North Norfolk as performance is currently below par. It's something Sir Norman campaigned hard for.

Coastal erosion - Money to tackle coastal erosion would enable North Norfolk to attempt to manage the ever-changing coastlines. It has been claimed people living on the Norfolk coastline are at risk of becoming "climate refugees" due to erosion, rising sea levels and climate change. Happisburgh has one of the fastest stretches of eroding coastline in Britain.

You may also want to watch:

Transport infrastructure - Public transport, especially in rural areas, needs investment. Investment would also reduce carbon by making buses and trains more attractive.

Rural broadband - Voters are desperate for hyper-fast, fibre-optic broadband to be installed in rural areas. This would prove a particular fillip for businesses.

The candidates standing in North Norfolk are: Karen Ward (Lib Dem), Duncan Baker (Con), Emma Corlett (Lab) and Harry Gywnne (Brexit).

Two years ago, Norman Lamb won a majority of 3,512 ahead of Conservative rival James Wild, with Labour's Stephen Burke third.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Life-threatening injuries’ after three hurt in crash between car and pedestrians

Three people were hurt in a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at Dereham Road near Easton. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Hunt for mystery couple filmed mid-proposal on beach

A community are searching to find a mystery couple caught on camera proposing on Sheringham Beach: Picture: Submitted

Golf club will be transformed into luxury holiday resort, say investors

The clubhouse at Richmond Park golf club. Pic: www.attikpropertyservices.co.uk

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Parking fears as developers lodge bid for permits in busy zone

St Matthews Road in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Parking fears as developers lodge bid for permits in busy zone

St Matthews Road in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Golf club will be transformed into luxury holiday resort, say investors

The clubhouse at Richmond Park golf club. Pic: www.attikpropertyservices.co.uk

Daniel Farke sets Patrick Roberts a challenge

Patrick Roberts can still force his way into Daniel Farke's Norwich City plans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Drink-driver crashed car after seeing ‘deer the size of horse’

Bogacki was driving down a dirt path near the A143 (pictured) Old Railway Road, Earsham, on September 20. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists