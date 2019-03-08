Video

Green Party co-leader not fearing City Hall wipeout in May local elections

Green Party National Leader Sian Berry visiting Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The co-leader of the Green Party insists she is not fearing a complete City Hall wipe-out, despite seeing the group lose half of its councillors in the most recent local elections.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Green Party National Leader Sian Berry visiting Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Green Party National Leader Sian Berry visiting Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

In May 2018, the Norwich Greens saw their presence on Norwich City Council halved, with Labour gaining five of their 10 seats in local elections.

However, speaking at the launch of the group's latest manifesto, national party co-leader Sian Berry backed the Norwich group to bounce back from the losses.

She said: “The political weather is quite rocky at the minute but we have persevered on the council for such a long time and all of our issues are so high on everybody's agenda at the moment.

“I think we are much more likely to bounce back even stronger after what happened last year - that is the experience we have had in lots of other cities as well.

Green Party National Leader Sian Berry visiting Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Green Party National Leader Sian Berry visiting Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“I think we are ready to repeat the success we've had in recent years again.”

Meanwhile, Ms Berry said she was proud of the number of Green Party members - including some of the candidates standing in Norwich - that are involved in the Extinction Rebellion protests.

A number of the people looking to win seats on the city council are currently participating in the protests in London, while their colleagues campaign.

She said: ”Extinction Rebellion is not part of the Green Party but I think it has helped to put a real spring in the step to many elected Greens.

Green Party manifesto launch, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Green Party manifesto launch, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“Lots of politicians will pay lip service to a few green things but actually what Extinction Rebellion is telling us is to treat it [climate change] like the emergency it is.

“I think Greens are very good at doing anything. I personally have always been a campaigner as well as a politician and this is not something that is either/or.

“As long as they turn up to the days we are going door-knocking they can do what they like in between.”

The Greens have 36 candidates standing in the elections, with three hopefuls in all but two of the 13 wards.